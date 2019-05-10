Shelby Basso pitches Basic back into state softball tourney

The junior tossed a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Basic trounced Sierra Vista 11-0 on Thursday in the losers bracket final of the Desert Region Tournament.

Basic's Shelby Basso (7) throws against Sierra Vista in the first inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Sierra McClean (12) hops onto home plate with her teammates in the fourth inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game against Sierra Vista at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Mikayla Berg (15) hits a three-run single in the first inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. Berg got on second base with an error. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Jordan Stinett (10) slides across home plate as Sierra Vista catcher Aaliyah Medina (16) attempts a tag in the fourth inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic players, including Jordyn Ebert (5) and Angela Santillanes (6) celebrate a home run by Sierra McClean (12) in the fourth inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic players celebrate a home run by Sierra McClean (12) in the fourth inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Jordan Stinett (10) comes up short on a Sierra Vista fly ball in the first inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista pitcher Jessica Schneider (27) throws against Basic in the first inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Angela Santillanes (6), left, and Giovanna Nicolosi (1) in the cheer a hit against Sierra Vista in the first inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista's Daelynn Hilton (13) in the throws to first base in the first inning of a Desert Region semifinal softball game against Basic at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Lauren Koshak (4) hits in the first inning of a Desert Region semifinal softball game against Sierra Vista at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sierra Vista catcher Aaliyah Medina (16) tags out Basic's Madalyn Bryson (21) in the second inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Basic's Shelby Basso (7) is safe on third base as Sierra Vista's Daelynn Hilton (13) gathers the ball in the third inning of their Desert Region semifinal softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Thursday, May 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Graduation did a number on Basic’s softball team after it advanced to last year’s Class 4A state tournament.

But the Wolves returned their ace in the circle.

On Thursday, junior Shelby Basso made sure they would return to the state tournament.

Basso pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and contributed two hits, including a three-run double, in a five-inning 11-0 victory over Sierra Vista in the losers bracket final of the Desert Region tournament at Foothill.

Basic (28-8) meets Coronado (25-7) at 2 p.m. Friday at Foothill for the region championship. The Wolves must win twice to claim the title. Both teams qualify for next week’s state tournament.

“This is an incredible feeling, making state for the second year in a row,” said Basic coach Lauren Taylor, who had eight seniors last year. “After losing so many seniors a year ago, I just didn’t know what to expect. But these kids have worked very hard, and it’s been lots of fun along the way.”

Basso allowed a one-out single to Jessica Schneider in the first inning and a bunt single to Daelynn Hilton to open the fifth. She made 74 pitches.

“Shelby was simply methodical today,” Taylor said. “We wanted to keep her pitch count low to keep her as fresh as possible Friday. She took complete command from the beginning and never looked back.”

The Wolves made her job much easier by touching Schneider for four runs in the bottom of the first. Miki Berg singled with the bases loaded, and Berg scored on an error, her hit misplayed in the outfield.

Basic scored a run in the second on two hits and another error by Sierra Vista (22-13). It added five runs in the third inning, three on Basso’s double, for a 10-0 lead.

Freshman Sierra McClean capped the scoring with a home run to open the fourth. Basic had seven hits and drew seven walks.

“It was a total team effort,” Taylor said. “We came out focused and were ready to play.”