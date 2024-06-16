102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: Aces get in-game entertainment right with baby race

A baby race takes over the court at halftime during the Aces versus New York Liberty WNBA game ...
A baby race takes over the court at halftime during the Aces versus New York Liberty WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
More Stories
Raiders offensive assistant coach De'Andre Pierce speaks to the media at the Intermountain Heal ...
Hill: Father’s Day special for Raiders coach with son on staff
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) take the field with teamm ...
Hill: Derek Carr downplays revenge game against Raiders
In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Seattle Storm's mascot Doppler holds a rainbow gay pride fla ...
Hill: Teams’ social media posts become target during Pride Month
Nyjah Huston of the United States celebrates on the podium after winning the men finals at the ...
Hill: Olympic skateboarder adds to growing legacy of UFC Apex
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2024 - 5:39 pm
 

I can accept that I’m not the target audience for most in-arena gimmicks and promotions. While I tend to skew younger in terms of music and pop culture, this is the surest sign that I am indeed becoming an old man.

While I’ve always thought the game was the main attraction, obviously many fans paying for an experience and a night out with friends and family and are looking to be entertained.

One surefire winner everyone can agree on, however, is the baby race. It’s been done by many teams and events over the years in different ways, but the basic idea is to see which child can get from point A to point B in the quickest amount of time, typically prodded by screaming parents waving stuffed animals or other favorite toys.

The Aces busted it out Saturday and it didn’t disappoint, with several of the babies simply sitting on the court and looking around at all the fans in the arena. NBA stars Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo and LeBron James appeared to be loving the action from the front row.

More of that, less of the constant announcements of the same TikTok sound effects on every possession and “miss twice, get a slice” nonsense every time an opponent steps to the free-throw line.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hill: Teams’ social media posts become target during Pride Month
recommend 2
Hill: Tom Brady provides Aces words more valuable than diamond rings
recommend 3
Graney: A defenseless Aces team deserves 6-6 record
recommend 4
Hill: Olympic skateboarder adds to growing legacy of UFC Apex
recommend 5
Hill: Derek Carr downplays revenge game against Raiders
recommend 6
Hill: Father’s Day special for Raiders coach with son on staff