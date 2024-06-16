Hill: Aces get in-game entertainment right with baby race

Teams try a lot of in-arena gimmicks that don’t work. But the Aces broke one out Saturday that’s tried and true — the baby race. Even LeBron James enjoyed it.

A baby race takes over the court at halftime during the Aces versus New York Liberty WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

I can accept that I’m not the target audience for most in-arena gimmicks and promotions. While I tend to skew younger in terms of music and pop culture, this is the surest sign that I am indeed becoming an old man.

While I’ve always thought the game was the main attraction, obviously many fans paying for an experience and a night out with friends and family and are looking to be entertained.

One surefire winner everyone can agree on, however, is the baby race. It’s been done by many teams and events over the years in different ways, but the basic idea is to see which child can get from point A to point B in the quickest amount of time, typically prodded by screaming parents waving stuffed animals or other favorite toys.

The Aces busted it out Saturday and it didn’t disappoint, with several of the babies simply sitting on the court and looking around at all the fans in the arena. NBA stars Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo and LeBron James appeared to be loving the action from the front row.

More of that, less of the constant announcements of the same TikTok sound effects on every possession and “miss twice, get a slice” nonsense every time an opponent steps to the free-throw line.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.