Hill: Weekly College Football Playoff show worth less than nothing

There is nothing — repeat, nothing — to be learned from the weekly College Football Playoff rankings TV show, especially now that the field has expanded to 12.

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, right, breaks up a pass intended for Oregon receiver Kris Hutson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Hopefully you’re all enjoying the College Football Playoff selection show each Tuesday for what it truly is.

A completely useless and meaningless television show.

It was already silly to do these weekly releases when it was only four teams.

Now that the CFP is a 12-team field, it’s worse.

Not that the playoff is a bad idea. It has the potential to be the best sporting event in the world each year and is long overdue.

But the weekly show is so pointless.

First of all, the committee is going to make a final decision after all of the games are played with no regard for how the weekly rankings play out. How do we know that? Because it happened all the time, even with the four-team field.

Team A ahead of Team B for six straight weeks, both win their final games, yet Team B leapfrogs Team A.

The weekly show is simply to generate interest in the next week’s games and will have little to no relevance to the final matchups, which will also be manipulated for TV.

So stop watching it and just tune in when the games start. They will be far better than this weekly spectacle.

