Brent Musburger part of SuperContest, golf tournament for first time

The tournament is Saturday at Las Vegas Country Club, and the weekend runs from Thursday through Saturday at the Westgate. Retired sportscaster Brent Musburger and VSIN are involved for the first time.

As a golf writer for more than two decades, I am biased about the positive impact the game can have on business.

A perfect example is how the Westgate SuperContest Weekend, now in its sixth year, came about because Brady Kannon, a local sports handicapper and golf businessman, approached Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay with the idea of holding a golf tournament to officially kick off the multimillion-dollar weekly football betting contest.

This year’s tournament is Saturday at Las Vegas Country Club, and the weekend runs from Thursday to Saturday at the Westgate. Retired sportscaster Brent Musburger and VSiN, his new online sports betting network, are involved for the first time.

“Brent had always followed the contest, and he was the very first person to sign up for the SuperContest this year,” Kornegay said. “He is excited to be a part of it. VSiN will be broadcasting live from the Westgate each day during SuperContest Weekend, and the hosts and guests will preview the upcoming football season. The public can watch the shows live in the SuperBook.”

U.S. Solheim Cup

TPC Summerlin member and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship champion Danielle Kang will play for the U.S. Solheim Cup team that meets Team Europe at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa this weekend. Kang prepped for the competition by practicing at her home course while wearing an outfit decorated with a U.S. flag.

U.S. Amateur update

UNLV senior John Oda was the only local to advance to the match-play portion of the U.S. Amateur at Bel-Air and Riviera country clubs in Southern California. Shane Sigsbee, Josh Goldstein and Jeremy May missed the cut. The event concludes Sunday.

Hoffman and the pros

Former UNLV All-American Charley Hoffman, who is nearing a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team, hosts his annual foundation pro-am the Monday of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open week, scheduled for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. Other pros who have played in the tournament include Chad Campbell, Ryan Moore, Bill Lunde, Rickie Fowler, Nick Watney and many others. Visit CharleyHoffman.com to reserve a spot.

British royalty

Las Vegan Brady Exber finished tied for seventh at the British Seniors Amateur Championship last weekend at the Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire, England. Exber shot a 3-under 69 in the final round and moved up 13 spots on the leaderboard. Exber won the event in 2014.

Gary Carpendale, a former SNGA senior player of the year, missed the cut.

Deal of the week

The annual OB Sports Card is available through August for $99 and features discounts at Angel Park and Durango Hills courses in Las Vegas, and Mojave Resort and Huukan courses in Laughlin. Similar benefits are available at Coyote Springs and five courses in Mesquite.

Stars on, off course

UNLV freshman and two-time Nevada state high school champion Jack Trent won the championship division of the Cascata Amateur last weekend. Peter Dunlap won the senior division and Frank Abbott the silver division.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades.