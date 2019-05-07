81°F
Brian Hurlburt

College dream for England’s Harry Hall became reality at UNLV

By Brian Hurlburt Special to the Review-Journal
May 7, 2019 - 10:45 am
 
Updated May 7, 2019 - 10:57 am

Harry Hall, a senior on the UNLV men’s golf team, was recently recognized as the Mountain West golfer of the year after winning twice and finishing with a 70.37 stoke average.

Hall hails from Hayle, England, and while playing professional golf always was an aspiration, beginning that journey at the collegiate level on the emerald green fairways of Las Vegas was definitely a “morphed” dream.

“It really is a coincidence how I got to UNLV because before the 2013 British Boys Junior, I hadn’t thought much about college golf in America,” Hall said. “I finished in the top 32, which was pretty good at the age of 16, and there were several American coaches there who started to keep in touch, but UNLV wasn’t a part of my thoughts until assistant coach (Philip) Rowe moved from Stanford to UNLV.”

Rowe, a great player in his day, also is from Hayle, and Hall was inspired by his future coach’s records and by seeing Rowe’s Walker Cup bag on display in the local clubhouse. When Rowe convinced head coach Dwaine Knight to bring Hall in for a visit, the Vegas courses and facilities of Shadow Creek and Southern Highlands convinced Hall to become a Rebel. Hall said the facilities at other schools recruiting him didn’t compare to what UNLV had.

“I have met so many tremendous people in Las Vegas, our facilities are amazing and we get to travel to play in the best college tournaments in the country,” Hall said. “Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing and the opportunities I have had because of golf and being a Rebel have been unbelievable.”

Two of his teammates, sophomore Jack Trent and freshman David Rauch, also were named All-Mountain West this season and the Rebels qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 31st straight year, a national record. They begin play Monday as the No. 6 seed at the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, regional and hope to finish in the top five teams and move on to the finals May 24-29 in Arkansas.

Weekly deal

In honor of Mother’s Day, visit SNGA.org to get two rounds at Royal Links for $79. Rounds are valid from May 12 to August 31 and any golfer can purchase and play.

Mom’s brunches, golf settings

Mother’s Day brunches are happening at Reflection Bay, Legacy, Rio Secco, Las Vegas Paiute and several other courses.

Pro’s pro

Las Vegas Paiute professional Tom Fischer won the PGA of America, Southwest Section, Southern Nevada Chapter senior championship.

Stars on, off course

Former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro and Las Vegas resident Jonathan Ogden hosted his family foundation celebrity golfing and bowling event over the weekend. Golf was at Reflection Bay and notables included former Philadelphia Eagle Freddie Mitchell, former Los Angeles Laker Byron Scott and several Raiders alumni including Leo Gray and Napoleon McCallum.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

