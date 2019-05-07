College dream for England’s Harry Hall became reality at UNLV
Harry Hall, a senior on the UNLV men’s golf team, was recently recognized as the Mountain West golfer of the year after winning twice and finishing with a 70.37 stoke average.
Hall hails from Hayle, England, and while playing professional golf always was an aspiration, beginning that journey at the collegiate level on the emerald green fairways of Las Vegas was definitely a “morphed” dream.
“It really is a coincidence how I got to UNLV because before the 2013 British Boys Junior, I hadn’t thought much about college golf in America,” Hall said. “I finished in the top 32, which was pretty good at the age of 16, and there were several American coaches there who started to keep in touch, but UNLV wasn’t a part of my thoughts until assistant coach (Philip) Rowe moved from Stanford to UNLV.”
Rowe, a great player in his day, also is from Hayle, and Hall was inspired by his future coach’s records and by seeing Rowe’s Walker Cup bag on display in the local clubhouse. When Rowe convinced head coach Dwaine Knight to bring Hall in for a visit, the Vegas courses and facilities of Shadow Creek and Southern Highlands convinced Hall to become a Rebel. Hall said the facilities at other schools recruiting him didn’t compare to what UNLV had.
“I have met so many tremendous people in Las Vegas, our facilities are amazing and we get to travel to play in the best college tournaments in the country,” Hall said. “Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing and the opportunities I have had because of golf and being a Rebel have been unbelievable.”
Two of his teammates, sophomore Jack Trent and freshman David Rauch, also were named All-Mountain West this season and the Rebels qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 31st straight year, a national record. They begin play Monday as the No. 6 seed at the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, regional and hope to finish in the top five teams and move on to the finals May 24-29 in Arkansas.
Weekly deal
In honor of Mother’s Day, visit SNGA.org to get two rounds at Royal Links for $79. Rounds are valid from May 12 to August 31 and any golfer can purchase and play.
Mom’s brunches, golf settings
Mother’s Day brunches are happening at Reflection Bay, Legacy, Rio Secco, Las Vegas Paiute and several other courses.
Pro’s pro
Las Vegas Paiute professional Tom Fischer won the PGA of America, Southwest Section, Southern Nevada Chapter senior championship.
Stars on, off course
Former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro and Las Vegas resident Jonathan Ogden hosted his family foundation celebrity golfing and bowling event over the weekend. Golf was at Reflection Bay and notables included former Philadelphia Eagle Freddie Mitchell, former Los Angeles Laker Byron Scott and several Raiders alumni including Leo Gray and Napoleon McCallum.
The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.
Upcoming local events
May 19-21: Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic, Topgolf, So. Highlands, Shadow Creek
May 21, 22: Women’s SNGA Senior Amateur, Las Vegas National
May 23: SNGA Tour (state am qualifier), Chimera
May 24, 25: Tiger Jam, Shadow Creek, MGM, Topgolf
May 27-31: Mesquite Amateur, several Mesquite courses
June 3: NV Energy United Way tournament, Red Rock – Mountain
June 3: SNGA Social Series, DragonRidge
June 3: AJGA Junior/Am, Reflection Bay
June 3: Discovery Children’s Museum Classic, Red Rock
June 4-6: AJGA Lake Las Vegas Jr. hosted by Danielle Kang, Reflection Bay
June 8, 9: SNGA Reflection Bay Amateur, Reflection Bay
June 9: SNGA Parent-Child tournament, Las Vegas National
June 11, 12: WSNGA Southern Nevada Am/Silver Cup qualifier, Boulder Creek
June 12: HELP of So. Nevada Round Up, Cascata
June 13: Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, Las Vegas National
June 18: Nevada State Match Play Qualifier, TPC Las Vegas
Pro schedule
PGA Tour
What: AT&T Byron Nelson.
Where: Dallas Trinity Forest GC (7,371 yards par 71).
When: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10-11:45 a.m. (Golf Channel); Noon-3 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Purse: $7.9 million ($1,422,000 to winner).
Defending champion: Aaron Wise.
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.
European Tour
What: Betfred British Masters
Where: Southport, England; Hillside GC (6,953 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-5:30 a.m., 7:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: 3 million pounds (500,000 pounds to winner).
Defending champion: Eddie Pepperell.
Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Regions Tradition.
Where: Birmingham, Alabama; Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course) (7,299 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $2.4 million ($360,000 to winner).
Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.
WEB.COM Tour
What: KC Golf Classic.
Where: Overland Park, Kansas; Nicklaus GC at LionsGate (7,251 yards, par 72).
Purse: $675,000 ($121,500 to winner).
Defending champion: Zack Sucher.
Points leader: Zhang Xinjun.
By The Associated Press