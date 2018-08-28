Fans love, hate Tiger vs. Phil Las Vegas mega-match

When it comes to the $9 million winner-take-all event between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson scheduled for Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek, one thing is certain: “The Match” has created a buzz and fans are vocalizing their opinions.

Naysayers continually knock golf for lacking excitement, drama and the ability to generate mainstream interest, but this pairing is doing just that. Very few, if any, articles or social media posts I have ever written have generated as much feedback as those about the upcoming pay-per-view event involving golf’s two biggest stars.

Opinions are divided. Here’s a sampling.

“Loved the article and totally amped for Thanksgiving weekend,” emailed Eric B. “I’m a Vegas local. How can I buy tickets? Should be an amazing event.”

Others, however, were not as “amped.”

“Pay per view is a bad thing for golf,” posted John C. on my Las Vegas Golf Insider Facebook page. “I hope it does not catch on. Could end up like wrestling. A circus thing.”

I side with Eric because this is “Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf” 2.0 and harkens back to the days when Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and other greats went heads up in made-for-television spectacles to help grow the game.

As for spectators, nothing official has been released, but a source knowledgable about the negotiations believes there will be no tickets available to the general public. A separate source said pay-per-view pricing is also yet to be determined, but media reports speculated that it will be less than $25.

Timing of the event has also not been finalized, but Mickelson told ESPN last week that it would “be an opportunity for us to bring golf to the masses in prime time” so some or all of the match could be under the lights.

Rebel with causes

Zach Fahmie, a UNLV Professional Golf Management program graduate, is an assistant professional at the Summit and president of the UNLV PGM alumni association. He’s also a board member of the Southern Nevada Chapter, Southwest Section, PGA of America and the UNLV hotel college alumni association.

His latest endeavor is working with coach Kendel Chrysler to jump start the men’s and women’s golf teams at Del Sol High, which is located in an underserved area where golf is almost a foreign concept.

Fahmie is placing golf club donation bins at area courses and asking friends, tour pros and fellow club pros for help because the players can’t afford proper equipment. Once collected, the teams will visit the Dwaine Knight Center for Golf Management on the UNLV campus to get custom fit. Several PGM students and local pros have also volunteered to give the kids lessons. Email fahmiepga@gmail.com for information.

Weekly deal

The annual Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort players club card goes on sale Saturday and guarantees the lowest rates throughout the year, pro shop discounts, guest privileges and more. Purchase in September and get 20 percent of cost in green fee credit.

Sorenstam to share passion

Former LPGA Tour superstar Annika Sorenstam is hosting a clinic for 40 girls between ages 6-12 at Southern Highlands Oct. 20. The girls will be selected via an essay contest available at SouthernNevadaJuniorGolf.com.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.