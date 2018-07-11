Las Vegas tour pros cashing checks on major golf tours

There are about two dozen tour pros with ties to Las Vegas playing on the four major United States professional tours. Here’s a look at rankings for those players.

Kevin Na poses with the trophy after winning the Military Tribute PGA Tour Golf Tournament at the Greenbrier Sunday, July 8, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. (Brad Davis/The Register-Herald via AP)

Kevin Na watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Military Tribute PGA Tour Golf Tournament at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., Sunday, July 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Kevin Na tees off on 9 during the Military Tribute PGA Tour Golf Tournament at the Greenbrier Sunday, July 8, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. (Brad Davis/The Register-Herald via AP)

Kevin Na lines up a putt on the 18th hole with his caddie during the Military Tribute PGA Tour Golf Tournament at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., Sunday, July 8, 2018. Na finished 5 strokes ahead at 19-under-par. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

There are about two dozen tour pros with ties to Las Vegas playing on the four major United States professional tours. Here’s a look at rankings for those players.

– PGA Tour: Kevin Na, with his victory week last week at the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, jumped from 58 to 18 in the FedEx Cup standings, the highest ranking for a local player. The top 125 qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin Aug. 23 at the Northern Trust Open.

Other Vegas players and rankings are: Aaron Wise (25), Scott Piercy (41), Ryan Moore (58), Alex Cejka (86), Charley Hoffman (98), Adam Scott (112), Chad Campbell (182) and Derek Ernst (229).

– LPGA Tour: Inbee Park is ranked number one in the world and is fourth on the money list. Other Vegas pros are Danielle Kang (20), Jenny Shin (48), Natalie Gulbis (161)and Jennifer Hahn (164).

– PGA Tour Champions: Tommy Armour III (66), John Riegger (79) and Skip Kendall (137) are Vegas pros on the Charles Schwab Cup money list.

– Web.com: Wyndham Clark, currently ranked 7th on the money list, is one of several with local ties trying earn a spot on the 2018-19 PGA Tour by finishing in the top 25. Others are Maverick McNealy (47), Derek Ernst (73), Alex Kang (84), Max Marsico (114) and Andres Gonzales (172).

Speeding up play

Beginning in 2019, there will be a new set of rules laid out by the United States Golf Association.

“One of the new rules I think will benefit the player the most is not having to take stroke and distance when your ball is lost outside a penalty area or out of bounds,” local USGA official Sue May said. “This is a local rule that I think all clubs and associations should adopt in order to speed up play. There’s nothing worse than having to go back to the tee especially when other players are there ready to tee off.”

Pro-Scratch champs

Professional Eric McCardle and amateur Kyle Mcichiorre shot 59-63—122 to win the Dave Goff Pro-Scratch at Angel Park. Erik Mathewson and Jacob Wilner finished second at 62-62—124 and John Buffalo and Nick Polonia were third at 62-65—127.

Angel Park features two 18-hole Arnold Palmer courses, a lighted par 3 course and an all-grass putting course.

Rocker at the Rio

Longtime Vegas music legend and avid golfer Tommy Rocker is performing under the stars Thursday at 7 pm at Rio Secco. Advanced tickets are $20 ($10 for kids 10 and under) and include a barbecue.

U.S. Junior Amateur stars

Locals Cameron Barzekoff, a Boise State commit, and Hazen Newman, an Oklahoma State commit, are scheduled to play in the U.S. Junior Amateur July 15-21 at Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey. The match play semifinals and final will be televised by Fox Sports 1.

Weekly deal

Revere is offering $19 twilight rates after 3 p.m. Also, during The Open Championship July 19-22, locals can play 18 including breakfast for $49.

Stars on, off course

NBA-TV analyst Greg Anthony, a member of the 1990 UNLV national championship basketball team, played Bali Hai on Saturday prior to his NBA Summer League broadcast duties.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.