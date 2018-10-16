Major Series of Putting returns for ‘transition’ year

According to founder Guillaume Béland, the second year for the Major Series of Putting is a “transition year.”

Jacob Stasiulewicz competes during the High Roller Invitational at the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ricard Lockner at the High Roller Invitational at the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jeff Gibralter reacts during the High Roller Invitational at the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jacob Stasiulewicz competes during the High Roller Invitational at the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jeff Gibralter competes during the High Roller Invitational at the Major Series of Putting in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Major Series of Putting arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

According to founder Guillaume Béland, the second year for the Major Series of Putting is a “transition year.”

The high-stakes putting tournament with a reported purse of up to $248,800 is scheduled for Oct. 23-28 at Legacy Golf Club in Henderson and features six events and three qualifiers.

Béland also said the events are 90 percent full and PGA Tour Champions players Brad Faxon and Tommy Armour III, PGA Tour player Colt Knost, World Series of Poker pro Daniel Negreanu and defending stroke play champion and former UNLV golfer Taylor Montgomery are all returning to putt for dough.

Last year, the event was contested in a state-of-the-art and lighted putting stadium in the Planet Hollywood parking lot that featured skyboxes and an 18-hole putting course created by Southwest Greens. However, because of ongoing negotiations with Caesars Entertainment for a permanent facility, Béland made the decision to hold the event at Legacy this year. Legacy features two, 10,000-square-foot natural grass putting greens and Béland said skybox hospitality areas will be available as in year one, but not to the same extent.

“We are still having ongoing and very positive negotiations with Caesars Entertainment (owners of Planet Hollywood) and we hope to announce a permanent home location soon,” Béland said. “We are very positive about the future and establishing a wonderful venue that can and will deliver year-round programming.”

This year there will be no lights at Legacy, but 400 competitors (600 total players as many putt in multiple events) are still scheduled to compete, including 100 in the $125,000 Stroke Play Championship Oct. 24 and 25. Information about registering for the three qualifiers—the only remaining way to get into the finals—is available at MSOP.com.

A series of qualifiers in Canada and the United States already have been held and Béland said the excitement from participants is higher than last year, with some traveling to different event locales in an attempt to qualify for the finals.

Other notables scheduled to compete are former UNLV golfers Kurt Kitayama, who teamed with Montgomery to win the 2017 team event, and Redford Bobbitt, who won a turbo singles title. David Kargetta, the overall 2018 points leader, is also scheduled to play.

Rocking Desert Pines

Tickets to a concert behind the ninth green with The Alarm plus special guests Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms and Billy Duffy of The Cult Saturday at Desert Pines are still available.

Weekly deal

Rates start as low as $30 (after 1:30) at Chimera in Henderson plus the Oasis Rewards program is available.

UNLV Stars on, off course

At Las Vegas Country Club on Monday during the UNLV men’s golf foundation event, Shintaro Ban, a 2018 graduate who recently received a sponsor’s exemption into the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, accepted the Earl E. Wilson team MVP award and the Michael Maze award, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies the spirit of Rebel golf.

Also, junior Justin Kim earned the Bruce Parker award for academic accomplishment. Guy Hudson, a longtime foundation member, was awarded the prestigious honored member award.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.