Musburger part of SuperContest, golf tournament for first time

Brent Musburger, left, standing with WestGate SuperBook director Jay Kornegay, became the first official entrant into the Westgate SuperContest Weekend. (Westgate SuperBook)

As a golf writer for more than two decades, I am biased about the positive impact the game can make on business. A perfect example is how the Westgate SuperContest Weekend, now in its sixth year, came about because Brady Kannon, a local sports handicapper and golf businessman, approached Westgate SuperBook director Jay Kornegay with the idea of holding a golf tournament to officially kickoff the multi-million-dollar weekly football betting contest.

This year’s tournament is Saturday at Las Vegas Country Club and the weekend runs from Thursday-Saturday at the Westgate. Retired sportscaster Brent Musburger and VSIN, his new online sports betting network, are involved for the first time.

“Brent had always followed the contest and he was the very first person to sign up for the SuperContest this year,” Kornegay said. “He is excited to be a part of it. VSIN will be broadcasting live from the Westgate each day during SuperContest Weekend and the hosts and guests will preview the upcoming football season. The public can watch the shows live in the SuperBook.”

For the seventh year in a row, the SuperContest is on pace to shatter previous enrollment records. In 2016, nearly 1,900 bettors signed up and the winner won $905,000. This year, Kornegay set a goal of 2,071 entries, which would translate into the contest’s first million-dollar winner. As of Tuesday, 798 bettors had entered, nearly double last year’s pace. Kornegay credits SuperContest Weekend for helping the contest flourish.

“I thought it was a great idea and the whole weekend blossomed from that conversation seven years ago with Brady,” Kornegay said. “It has been the perfect way for us to kick off the SuperContest each year. It’s a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in sports betting from novice players to the sharps to mingle and learn from each other.”

Visit WestGateSuperBook.com for tournament or SuperContest information.

USA! USA! USA!

TPC Summerlin member and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship champion Danielle Kang will play for the United States Solheim Cup team that takes on Team Europe at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa this weekend. Kang prepped for the competition by practicing at her home course while wearing an outfit decorated with a U.S. flag during her round.

U.S. Amateur Update

UNLV rising senior John Oda was the only local to advance to the match play portion of the U.S. Amateur being played at Bel-Air and Riviera country clubs in Southern California. Shane Sigsbee, Josh Goldstein and Jeremy May missed the cut. The event concludes Sunday.

Hoffman and the pros

Former UNLV All-American Charley Hoffman, who is closing in on a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team, hosts his annual foundation pro-am the Monday of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open week. Other pros who have played in the tournament in the past include Chad Campbell, Ryan Moore, Bill Lunde, Rickie Fowler, Nick Watney and many others. Visit CharleyHoffman.com to reserve a spot.

British royalty

Local Brady Exber finished tied for 7th at the British Seniors Amateur Championship last weekend at the Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire, England. Exber shot a 3-under 69 in the final round and moved up 13 spots on the leaderboard. Exber won the event in 2014.

Gary Carpendale, a former SNGA senior player of the year, missed the cut.

Deal of the Week

The annual OB Sports Card is available through August for $99 and features discounts at Angel Park and Durango Hills courses in Las Vegas, and Mojave Resort and Huukan courses in Laughlin. Similar benefits are also available at Coyote Springs and five courses in Mesquite.

Stars on, off course

Rising UNLV freshman and former 2-time Nevada State high school champion Jack Trent won the championship division of the Cascata Amateur last weekend. Peter Dunlap won the senior division and Frank Abbott won the silver division.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider on Twitter.