ParaLong drive champion blasts 300-yard drives with one arm

Hitting a golf ball 300 yards is the ultimate thrill for most golfers, but a majority will never accomplish the feat. That’s not the case for ParaLong drive champion Jason Aken, who easily hits 300-yard drives — using only his right arm.

Aken, 29, is the reigning ParaLong Drive Cup arm-unassisted division champion and is scheduled to defend his title Wednesday and Thursday at the Sports and Event Complex in Mesquite. The event is open to the public and features athletes with permanent illnesses, injuries and other physical challenges including amputation, paraplegia, brachial plexus injury, cerebral palsy, blindness, autism, traumatic brain injury, hemiplegia and down syndrome. Competitors from four countries and 19 states are scheduled to hit.

In 2010, Aken, from Thorpe, Wisconsin, lost three fingers on his left hand while bending sheet metal on a 90-pound press during his work shift at Thorpe Equipment. Making the situation even more horrifying, he had to finish the press cycle to remove his hand.

Aken, an all-conference golfer at Thorpe High School, is a scratch golfer and most likely will break the arm-unassisted distance record of 282.5 yards while in Mesquite.

Last July, Aken blasted an elevation-enhanced drive of 367 yards during the Mile High Showdown in Denver, Colorado, a World Long Drive Championship event when he hit against some of the world’s best long drivers. The drive was an unofficial record and he finished 22nd in local qualifying.

His goals are to win this week and to also beat the best two-handed long drivers. In January, he hit with them at the PGA Show in Florida during a Golf Channel exhibition.

“With two hands, I used to hit it more than 400 yards on a regular basis without using a long drive swing, but it took me two years to even get back on the course because I knew I wouldn’t be able to hit it like I used to,” Aken said. “One day, my dad encouraged me to play with friends and family, and I realized it wasn’t that hard for me. People were amazed and were telling me how inspiring I was. Now, encouraging and inspiring people keeps me driving and I want to beat the best.”

According to ParaLong Drive Cup founder Dean Jarvis, who lost a leg during a battle with osteosarcoma cancer as a teenager, the sport is about more than competition.

“The physical improvements for athletes are significant, but they pale in comparison to the tremendous gains in self-esteem and self-confidence some achieve by becoming a champion or joining our ParaLong drive family,” Jarvis said. “I have tremendous respect for our longest hitters, but even more admiration for the athletes that have taken everything life can throw at them and keep moving forward.”

