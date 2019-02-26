UNLV set to host ‘Masters of college golf’

Seven of the country’s top 17 men’s college golf teams will compete in the Southern Highlands Collegiate from Sunday through March 5 at Southern Highlands.
The tournament, hosted by UNLV, will be livestreamed internationally for the first time through a partnership between USA Today Network and Golfweek. It’s the second college golf event to be livestreamed via the far-reaching partnership.
Another first is the individual champion will receive an exemption into the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open from Oct. 3 to 6 at TPC Summerlin.
It had been an ongoing goal for UNLV coach Dwaine Knight and assistant Philip Rowe to secure a TV partner for the tournament, which has been nicknamed “the Masters of college golf” because of the depth of the field.
“This year, we are going to a whole new level,” Knight said. “It’s a great step for us with the new event coverage, and the Shriners exemption is the ultimate opportunity for a college player.”
Golfweek’s third-ranked team, Southern California, leads the field, followed by No. 4 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 California, No. 13 Pepperdine and No. 17 Auburn. Also in the field are UNLV, Texas Tech, Illinois, Florida, UCLA, Stanford, Texas Christian and Central Florida.
Top-ranked individuals expected to play are Cal’s Colin Morikawa (No. 2), defending champion Justin Suh of USC (No. 4), 16th-ranked Luke Schniederjans of Georgia Tech and 17th-ranked Riley Casey of Oklahoma. UNLV will be anchored by 54th-ranked Harry Hall, a senior who won twice during the fall season.
“We felt it was only fitting that the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open play an integral part of the event by offering an exemption to the winner of the individual competition,” said Patrick Lindsey, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open executive director. “It is this next generation of aspiring PGA Tour stars that help build the momentum and energy for the Shriners Open.”
Nominate Hall of Famers
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2019 Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame class is March 20 at LasVegasGolfHOF.com.
Weekly deal
Buy the Golf Summerlin (Eagle Crest, Highland Falls, Palm Valley courses) loyalty card for $20 and get reduced rates, a free range bucket with each round and a free round after eight paid rounds.
Stars on, off course
Retired LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam hit at Topgolf Las Vegas last week. She won 72 events.
The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.
Local schedule
Sunday-March 5: UNLV men, Southern Highlands Collegiate, Southern Highlands
Monday: WSNGA Team Play, Las Vegas Golf Club
March 8, 9: UNLV men, Jackrabbit Invitational, Boulder Creek
March 9, 10: SNGA Championship, Golf Summerlin
March 11, 12: UNLV women, Wildcat Invitational, Arizona
March 16, 17: IMG Junior World qualifier (15-18), Mountain Falls
March 18, 19: UNLV men, NIT, Arizona
March 19: SNGA Tour, Painted Desert
March 22-24: UNLV women, Mountain View Invitational, Arizona
March 25: WSNGA Team Play, Red Rock
March 29, 30: UNLV men, the Goodwin, California
April 3: WSNGA Desert Willow Invitational, Desert Willow
April 7-9: UNLV women, Silverado Showdown, California
April 12, 13: UNLV men, the Thunderbird, Arizona
April 15: UNLV Football Foundation golf event, Spanish Trail
April 17, 18: IMG Junior World qualifier (9-14), Boulder Creek
Pro schedule
PGA Tour
What: Honda Classic.
When: Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (KSNV-3).
Where: PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Defending champion: Justin Thomas.
LPGA Tour
What: HSBC Women’s World Championship.
When: Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Where: Sentoas Golf Club (Tanjong), Singapore.
Defending champion: Michelle Wie.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Cologuard Classic.
When: Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, tape delay). Saturday, Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Where: Omni Tucson National (Cataline), Tucson, Ariz.
Defending champion: Steve Stricker.