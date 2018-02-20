UNLV women’s golf to show off new home at Rebel Beach Invitational

The UNLV women’s golf team has a new home course at Spanish Trail Country Club, and the team will host the Rebel Beach Invitational with Long Beach State on Monday and Tuesday.
UNLV coach Amy Bush and Long Beach State coach Joey Cerulle identified a gap in the spring schedule and worked to create the first-year tournament, which is free for spectators.
“I’m always excited to showcase Las Vegas golf,” Bush said. “This community is a special place, and we love showing it off. I always brag about Las Vegas, so anytime I get to bring college golf here, I enjoy it. We have big plans for the future of this tournament.
“We are thrilled the Spanish Trail board of directors voted unanimously to allow the facility to be our home. We are honored to be out there, and the membership has welcomed us with open arms. The players have lockers, and they can practice and play there. It is a great relationship for us.”
Teams competing in the tournament are UNLV, Long Beach State, UNR, Mississippi, Colorado State, Wyoming, Kennesaw State, UC Irvine, New Mexico, Idaho and Brigham Young. The Rebels are 33rd in the Golfstat national rankings, the highest-ranked team in the tournament.
“We have high expectations since this is a home tournament, and a Rebel win is always a great thing,” Bush said. “I know these girls can do that. This team has really come together over the last couple weeks. We have three players who are anchors.
“Senior Mackenzie Raim is always consistent and leads us. Elizabeth Prior, a junior, has come back from appendicitis and set all kinds of UNLV records. She just continues her greatness. It’s been fun to watch freshman Polly Mack. You never know which direction a freshman will go, but she has taken advantage of her opportunity and is one of the top freshmen in the country.”
New Spanish Trail general manager Stan Spraul is excited about the new partnership.
“We’re honored to be part of this inaugural event,” said Spraul, who previously served as Southern Highlands general manager. “Having been part of the UNLV men’s collegiate at Southern Highlands, I’m aware of what it takes to make this tournament a premier college event. We want to work with Coach Bush to make the tournament an event that opposing teams covet being invited to.”
Even with Spanish Trail becoming the Rebels’ home, Bush said other Southern Nevada courses continue to be supportive and the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek each fall will remain on the schedule.
Volunteers wanted
The UNLV men’s Southern Highlands Collegiate is March 5 to 7, and volunteers are needed. Contact Kathy Williamson at 702-895-1081 or Kathleen.williamson@unlv.edu .
Weekly deal
Play unlimited golf at Golf Summerlin courses for $550 in March.
Stars on, off course
Butch Harmon School of Golf teaching professional Vic Wilk begins working with PGA Tour player Sangmoon Bae this week. Bae has won twice on the PGA Tour, but missed seven of his past 10 cuts.
The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.
Calendar
Sunday: Golf Channel March on Concord, Revere
Sunday, Monday: UNLV men’s golf, NIT, Tucson, Ariz.
Monday: SNGA Tour, Wildhorse
Monday, Tuesday: UNLV women’s golf, The Rebel Beach, Spanish Trail
March 5, 6: UNLV women’s golf, Wildcat Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.
March 5-7: UNLV men’s golf, Southern Highlands Collegiate, Southern Highlands
March 9, 10: UNLV men’s golf, Jackrabbit Invitational, Boulder Creek
March 10, 11: SNGA Summerlin Amateur, Highland Falls, Palm Valley
March 11: Golf Channel Southwest Open, Rhodes Ranch
March 12, 13: UNLV women’s golf, Jackrabbit Invitational, Boulder Creek
March 19: SNGA Tour, Desert Pines
Pro schedules
PGA Tour
What: Honda Classic.
Where: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla; PGA National (7,110 yards, par 70).
When: Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, Sunday, 10-11:45 a.m. (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,188,000.
Defending champion: Rickie Fowler.
Last week: Bubba Watson won the Genesis Open.
FedEx Cup leader: Patton Kizzire.
LPGA Tour
What: Honda LPGA Thailand
Where: Chonburi, Thailand; Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course, 6,642 yards, par 72).
When: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.
Defending champion: Amy Yang.
Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Women’s Australian Open.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.
— The Associated Press