UNLV women’s golf to show off new home at Rebel Beach Invitational

The UNLV women’s golf team has a new home course at Spanish Trail Country Club, and the team will host the Rebel Beach Invitational with Long Beach State on Monday and Tuesday.

UNLV head coach Amy Bush, far left, is excited about the team's new home at Spanish Trail Country Club and is happy to show off Las Vegas during the Rebel Beach Invitational Monday and Tuesday. Photo by UNLV athletics.

Golfers play last month at the Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. (Special to View)

Golfers play last month at the Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. (Special to View)

The UNLV women’s golf team has a new home course at Spanish Trail Country Club, and the team will host the Rebel Beach Invitational with Long Beach State on Monday and Tuesday.

UNLV coach Amy Bush and Long Beach State coach Joey Cerulle identified a gap in the spring schedule and worked to create the first-year tournament, which is free for spectators.

“I’m always excited to showcase Las Vegas golf,” Bush said. “This community is a special place, and we love showing it off. I always brag about Las Vegas, so anytime I get to bring college golf here, I enjoy it. We have big plans for the future of this tournament.

“We are thrilled the Spanish Trail board of directors voted unanimously to allow the facility to be our home. We are honored to be out there, and the membership has welcomed us with open arms. The players have lockers, and they can practice and play there. It is a great relationship for us.”

Teams competing in the tournament are UNLV, Long Beach State, UNR, Mississippi, Colorado State, Wyoming, Kennesaw State, UC Irvine, New Mexico, Idaho and Brigham Young. The Rebels are 33rd in the Golfstat national rankings, the highest-ranked team in the tournament.

“We have high expectations since this is a home tournament, and a Rebel win is always a great thing,” Bush said. “I know these girls can do that. This team has really come together over the last couple weeks. We have three players who are anchors.

“Senior Mackenzie Raim is always consistent and leads us. Elizabeth Prior, a junior, has come back from appendicitis and set all kinds of UNLV records. She just continues her greatness. It’s been fun to watch freshman Polly Mack. You never know which direction a freshman will go, but she has taken advantage of her opportunity and is one of the top freshmen in the country.”

New Spanish Trail general manager Stan Spraul is excited about the new partnership.

“We’re honored to be part of this inaugural event,” said Spraul, who previously served as Southern Highlands general manager. “Having been part of the UNLV men’s collegiate at Southern Highlands, I’m aware of what it takes to make this tournament a premier college event. We want to work with Coach Bush to make the tournament an event that opposing teams covet being invited to.”

Even with Spanish Trail becoming the Rebels’ home, Bush said other Southern Nevada courses continue to be supportive and the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek each fall will remain on the schedule.

Volunteers wanted

The UNLV men’s Southern Highlands Collegiate is March 5 to 7, and volunteers are needed. Contact Kathy Williamson at 702-895-1081 or Kathleen.williamson@unlv.edu .

Weekly deal

Play unlimited golf at Golf Summerlin courses for $550 in March.

Stars on, off course

Butch Harmon School of Golf teaching professional Vic Wilk begins working with PGA Tour player Sangmoon Bae this week. Bae has won twice on the PGA Tour, but missed seven of his past 10 cuts.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.