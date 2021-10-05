Grading Raiders’ 28-14 loss to Chargers

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the second half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

How the Raiders performed in a 28-14 loss against the Chargers.

Offense: C-D

As in Complete Disaster. Forget the 14 second-half points. The Raiders had one of — if not the worst — halves of football under Jon Gruden. One first down. A total of 52 yards. They were brutal beyond explanation. Hidden within a 3-0 start was the woeful play of a rebuilt and beat-up offensive line. There was no camouflaging it Monday night. The Chargers sacked quarterback Derek Carr four times and hit him another seven. Carr finished 21-of-34 for 196 yards with two scores and an interception. Henry Ruggs led the team with 60 receiving yards and Josh Jacobs had 40 on the ground.

Defense: C-plus

Call in the medics. The Raiders lost cornerbacks in Trayvon Mullen (carted off with foot injury) and Damon Arnette (groin). On a night Gus Bradley’s side received no help from the offense over the first 30 minutes, bodies just wore down as the minutes ticked away before intermission and a 21-0 deficit. Justin Herbert (25-of-38 for 222 yards and three scores) hurt the Raiders through the air and Austin Ekeler (15 rushes, 117 yards, touchdown) on the ground. The Raiders managed two sacks against Herbert, both coming from tackle Darius Philon.

Special teams: B-minus

Hunter Renfrow read a play about as well as you can when defending a fake punt from his returner’s role in the first quarter. The Chargers had fourth-and-12 from the Raiders’ 41 when Ty Long threw a pass to Tevaughn Campbell near the sticks. Renfrow saw the uncovered Campbell and sprinted forward to make the tackle and knock the ball loose. Kenyan Drake also had a 31-yard kick return, but Carlson missed his lone field-goal attempt.

Coaching: F

The Raiders have now fallen down 14-0 in three of their four games. Gruden has repeatedly said his team needs to start games faster and yet it continues to sleep-walk its way through the first quarter. It’s the first time since he has returned to coach the Raiders where the team failed to record a first down on its first four possessions. The 51 yards gained in the first half was the fewest in Gruden’s career. The mark was previously 62 when he was coaching Tampa Bay in 2006.

