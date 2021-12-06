Grading Raiders’ loss to Washington Football Team

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

How the Raiders performed in a 17-15 loss against the Washington Football Team.

Offense: D

Same sad story. Slow start. Settling for field goals over touchdowns. Not showing much juice until the fourth quarter. The Raiders ran for just 76 yards and are now 0-6 when quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t throw for 300 yards. He finished 28-of-38 for 249 yards. He also wasn’t helped by an offensive line that allowed two sacks and four quarterback hits. Hunter Renfrow caught nine balls for 102 yards on a day the team played without star tight end Darren Waller (knee). “We coast a little too much (on offense),” said running back Josh Jacobs. “We all have to do a better job, including me.”

Defense: C-plus

It wasn’t the greatest of beginnings, the Raiders allowing a nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the game and spot the WFT a 7-0 lead. But the defense was also on the field for nearly 34 minutes and held up for the most part. But when it came time to make a play, one had to be made. Rookie safety Tre’Von Moehrig dropped a would-be interception that would have ended things and afforded the Raiders a huge victory. The Raiders applied some pressure on WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke, but not enough.

Special teams: A-minus

Daniel Carlson was again solid, hitting field goals from 52, 38 and 37 yards. His final one came with 2:22 remaining and allowed the Raiders to take a 15-14 lead. AJ Cole punted four times for an average of 50.5 yards, with a long of 67. The Raiders had just three returns, gaining a total of 49 yards.

Coaching: F

I’m not sure what other grade to assign when the same issues continue to define this team whether it wins or loses. Is it faulty preparation or the wrong message being delivered? Not sure. But something occurs during the week that results in the Raiders begin games by taking a nap. Greg Olson needs to call a better game as offensive coordinator. Some of the third-down calls were true head-scratchers Sunday. Confusion with a last timeout wasn’t a very good look.

Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal