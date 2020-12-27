Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins

back judge Scott Helverson (93) signals touchdown after Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) gets into the end zone during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a long reception over Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) defends Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) deflects the ball as Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tries to catch a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) is stopped on a touchdown run after a fake put by Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) greets his teammates during warm ups before an NFL football game versus the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) celebrates a big play with teammates in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

OFFENSE: C

Man, this was rough in spots. The Raiders were 0-of-10 on third down. The only time they advanced with a positive outcome on third down came via penalty with under two minutes remaining and the team getting in position for a Daniel Carlson go-ahead field goal with 19 seconds left. Derek Carr (21-of-34, 336 yards, one touchdown) had four passing attempts inside the Miami 10 — he threw three away and one was a completion short of the goal line to Hunter Renfrow on third down. Carr also ran for a score. Darren Waller played like the Pro Bowler he was named this week, catching five of six targets for 112 yards. Nelson Agholor had five catches for 155 yards, including an 85-yard scoring reception with 3:37 left.

DEFENSE: A/F

The A is for when Miami had Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. The F is for Fitzpatrick, or how the Raiders defended once Ryan Fitzpatrick was inserted into the game in the fourth quarter. It was a fine effort for interim coordinator Rod Marinelli’s unit until then. It was a disaster thereafter. Fitzpatrick would complete 9-of-13 for 182 yards and a score, driving the Dolphins for 13 points in under 10 minutes. The personal foul against Fitzpatrick by end Arden Key was a brutal penalty with 12 seconds left and placed Miami in field-goal range, from which Jason Sanders won the game from 44 yards out.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Renfrow set up the team’s first score — a 1-yard plunge from Carr — with a weaving 32-yard punt return that gave the Raiders possession at the Miami 43 early in the first quarter. What wasn’t impressive: The Raiders got caught on a direct snap fake punt from midfield, in which Miami gained 22 yards and then pulled to within 10-6 with 1:47 remaining in the half. Carlson made good on field goals from 23, 38, 20 and 22 yards but missed his second extra-point of the season with 3:37 left in the game, allowing Miami to take the lead on its next drive.

COACHING: D-minus

We’ll give Marinelli a golf clap for the defensive effort pre-Fitzpatrick, but the Raiders just lost a game in which Miami had the ball at its own 25 with no timeouts and 19 seconds remaining while trailing by two. We understand the logic of head coach Jon Gruden not to score a touchdown late and instead kick a field goal. What we don’t understand is play calling such as this in the first half: The Raiders had possession at the Miami 21 with 30 seconds remaining and had Carr spike the ball, run a draw to third-string running back Jalen Richard and throw incomplete to tight end Jason Witten. Huh?

— Ed Graney Review-Journal