Graney: Best is yet to come for 19-year-old ex-Ignite player in NBA

Leonard Miller is a skilled 6-foot-10-inch forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves who’s learning what the NBA game is all about at Summer League.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller (33) grabs the arm of Atlanta Hawks forward Mfiondu Kabengele (28) during the first half of their NBA Summer League game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crazy. Imagine when Leonard Miller actually figures out the NBA game.

That’s the next step. The talent is there. The feel is there. The desire is there.

He just needs to understand things better. Needs to grasp concepts. Hey, it’s a journey.

When it all comes, the Minnesota Timberwolves could have themselves quite a player.

Miller is the former G League Ignite standout drafted 33rd overall by Minnesota, a skilled 6-foot-10-inch forward with a 7-foot-2-inch wingspan. You can do a lot of good things at that size.

He has certainly put up numbers in Summer League, the latest being 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a 99-93 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Needs to learn

The Timberwolves know he was an exceptional rebounder with the Ignite, and that often carries over to the NBA. What he’s going to be at the offensive end is a mystery. He doesn’t lack for confidence. No matter how much he needs to learn.

“At times, he gets confused about what we’re doing,” Minnesota summer coach Max Lefevre said. “Right now, he’s surviving off talent. But he’s still making plays. He needs to get all the details together about the NBA game. But to his credit, he has been able to put up a stat line without any of that. It’s pretty impressive.

“But we need him to pick things up pretty fast. He is a fast learner. We’ve thrown a lot of things at him.”

Miller’s summer debut against the Pelicans: 16 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting.

His next game against Utah: 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Here’s another good thing — he embraces a next-play mentality.

Example: A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Miller at one point Wednesday turned the ball over. Instead of sulking, he sprinted the floor for a block. The next trip down, he missed a 3-pointer, followed his shot, found an opening inside and finished off a pass with a dunk.

Hustle plays. They matter.

“Just go to the next play and do whatever I can to help my teammates,” Miller said. “I’m learning about the little things. I think I’ve come far. Definitely getting better and better. I’m performing.”

He was one of the more talented forwards in the draft, an underrated prospect who was a 6-4 guard before a massive teenage growth spurt. You see from where the ballhandling and passing come. Teams love 6-10 guys with such ability.

Minnesota signed Miller to a reported four-year contract worth $8.3 million — the first two years being fully guaranteed with a team option for the fourth. Plenty of time to learn about all those little things.

“His length and athleticism and versatility,” Lefevre said. “That versatility is key offensively and defensively for him to be in a really good situation right now. Really good for his growth.”

A high IQ

Jason Hart knows Miller well. The Ignite coach took a point guard and made him into an NBA forward. Often, there is push-back from a player when such a switch is made. Not this time. Miller embraced his new role and thrived in it.

Hart isn’t surprised Miller is playing so well, these games often full of the G League-level players he at times dominated. The coach also believes Miller will quickly pick up the concepts he’s lacking right now. Too smart not to.

“Although he’s talented, you have to have a level of IQ,” Hart said. “You can’t just be out there running into people. The quicker you understand, the easier the game becomes. I think with more reps at the pro level, he’s just going to get better. By the time a few more years pass and he’s totally comfortable with this new position, he’s going to be really strong. He’s only 19 years old.”

Crazy. Imagine when Miller actually gets it.

