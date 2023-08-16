Henderson players ‘want to write history’ at Little League World Series

Henderson players and coaches walked in Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday morning before playing their first game of the tournament later that day.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Mason Walther is not one for mincing words:

“We want to write history,” he said.

The Henderson All-Stars outfielder was standing amid countless other players and teams before walking in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday morning.

Henderson was set to open play later Wednesday at Lamade Stadium at noon PT (ESPN) against a team from Rhode Island.

“The best part so far has been seeing all the other kids from all over the world and getting to know them,” Walther said. “And we get to represent Henderson, which is really cool.”

Teams from the United States and International brackets walked in the ceremony carrying the flag that represented their region or country. Henderson won the Mountain Region in San Bernardino, California, on Friday.

A large contingent of Henderson fans cheered from the top of the stadium bleachers.

Former Major Leaguer and Little League World Series Hall of Famer Todd Frazier, here working on the ESPN broadcast, participated in the ceremony.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero was wearing a Mountain Region jersey.

“We’re all ready to start playing games,” Henderson first baseman Arlie Daniel said. “Being in the game room, having lunch and dinner with other teams has been fun. But we want to play. We’ll be nervous for the first part, but we’ll be good.”

