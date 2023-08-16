94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Ed Graney

Henderson players ‘want to write history’ at Little League World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 9:54 am
 
The Henderson All-Stars participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in Sou ...
The Henderson All-Stars participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Henderson All-Stars assistant coach Arlie Daniel, right, and Dugout, the official mascot of Lit ...
Henderson All-Stars assistant coach Arlie Daniel, right, and Dugout, the official mascot of Little League baseball, flex their arms as team manager Ryan Gifford, left, and assistant coach Chris Petty look on during the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars parents and fans attend the Little League World Series Opening Ceremoni ...
The Henderson All-Stars parents and fans attend the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in Sou ...
The Henderson All-Stars participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in Sou ...
The Henderson All-Stars participate in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Mason Walther is not one for mincing words:

“We want to write history,” he said.

The Henderson All-Stars outfielder was standing amid countless other players and teams before walking in the Little League World Series Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday morning.

Henderson was set to open play later Wednesday at Lamade Stadium at noon PT (ESPN) against a team from Rhode Island.

“The best part so far has been seeing all the other kids from all over the world and getting to know them,” Walther said. “And we get to represent Henderson, which is really cool.”

Teams from the United States and International brackets walked in the ceremony carrying the flag that represented their region or country. Henderson won the Mountain Region in San Bernardino, California, on Friday.

A large contingent of Henderson fans cheered from the top of the stadium bleachers.

Former Major Leaguer and Little League World Series Hall of Famer Todd Frazier, here working on the ESPN broadcast, participated in the ceremony.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero was wearing a Mountain Region jersey.

“We’re all ready to start playing games,” Henderson first baseman Arlie Daniel said. “Being in the game room, having lunch and dinner with other teams has been fun. But we want to play. We’ll be nervous for the first part, but we’ll be good.”

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Little League World Series odds: Henderson team underdogs to win US title
Little League World Series odds: Henderson team underdogs to win US title
2
Class 5A football preview capsules: Gorman loaded again
Class 5A football preview capsules: Gorman loaded again
3
Raiders, A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson LL team
Raiders, A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson LL team
4
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
5
Class 4A football preview capsules: Fresh face must emerge
Class 4A football preview capsules: Fresh face must emerge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

More Mountain Ridge Little League: 5 years later

THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
Graney: Once-in-a-lifetime moment awaits Henderson All-Stars
Graney: Once-in-a-lifetime moment awaits Henderson All-Stars
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Raiders, A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson LL team
Raiders, A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson LL team
Graney: Amid hoopla, Henderson All-Stars quietly confident
Graney: Amid hoopla, Henderson All-Stars quietly confident