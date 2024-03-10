Mountain West tournament bracket set with plenty of storylines

The Mountain West basketball tournament could offer several surprising results after a close race during the regular season.

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) celebrates a critical turnover late in the game against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah State guard Landon Brenchley (0), guard Ian Martinez, and guard Darius Brown II, right, celebrate after the team's win over New Mexico in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. The victory clinched the Mountain West Conference regular-season championship for Utah State. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle talks to guard Darius Brown II after the team's win over New Mexico in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. The victory clinched the Mountain West Conference regular-season championship for Utah State. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State forward Great Osobor celebrates with fans after the team's win over New Mexico in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. The victory clinched the Mountain West Conference regular-season championship for Utah State. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle celebrates after cutting down the net following the team's win over New Mexico in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 9 2024, in Logan, Utah. The victory clinched the Mountain West Conference regular-season championship for Utah State. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State guard Darius Brown II holds up a piece of the net after the team's win over New Mexico in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. The victory clinched the Mountain West Conference regular-season championship for Utah State. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) yells after causing another turnover against the San Diego State Aztec during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) looks to drive past San Diego State Aztecs guard Micah Parrish (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) bodies up for a drive against San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) creates some space for a shot against UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Karl Jones (22) misses a dunk attempt over San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament is anything like the regular-season race, hold on to your high tops.

What was one of the closest finishes in league history now moves to the Thomas & Mack Center. The conference tournament begins Wednesday.

The bracket wasn’t set until the final game concluded Saturday, when UNR ended UNLV’s five-game win streak with a 75-65 victory in Reno.

UNLV is seeded fourth and faces No. 5 San Diego State in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The teams won’t have to familiarize themselves with each other, having just met Tuesday.

The Rebels won 62-58 at home.

“You always want to be in those afternoon games,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “It’s a benefit. Both teams will be familiar with game plans. There may be some tweaks with things you had success with and they had success with. We’ll scheme different. They’ll scheme different.

“The prep is different when you’re not playing someone in the play-in game. Each of us know who we’re playing. We just played.”

Three games separated the top five teams in the conference standings.

“It was crazy,” Dutcher said. “When is the last time we had the top seven teams in the league with winning records?”

Utah State is one key story to watch.

The top-seeded Aggies were picked ninth in a preseason media poll and returned zero points from an NCAA Tournament team last year. They still won the regular-season title outright under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle.

Utah State is led by transfers Great Osobor and Darius Brown, who both followed Sprinkle from Montana State to Logan.

The Aggies open quarterfinal play against the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Wyoming and Fresno State.

The winner of UNLV-San Diego State would face the winner of Utah State’s game in one semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

It will also be interesting to see how the bracket unfolds in terms of potential NCAA Tournament berths.

Most bracketology predictions have had six Mountain West teams making the field for some time now.

UNLV, with a NET ranking of 75 and a KenPom rating of 72, would have to win the conference tournament to secure a trip to the NCAAs.

The Rebels enter having won 10 of their last 12 games.

Utah State and UNR are the hottest teams coming in. The Aggies have won five straight and the second-seeded Wolf Pack seven in a row.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.