Raiders’ report card: What grade does Pierce deserve for 5-4 finish?

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media following the team’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos during a news conference at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on a timeout against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed during their 8-9 season:

Offense: C-

There was little consistency until the last few weeks of the season here. The Jimmy Garoppolo experiment didn’t work. The veteran quarterback appeared in seven games and threw seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Things stalled far too often under coach Josh McDaniels before he was fired on Halloween. The Raiders scored at least 20 points just once their first eight games. Aidan O’Connell, the rookie quarterback who became the starter once Antonio Pierce was promoted to interim coach, offered a mix of good and bad. O’Connell finished with 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 83.9 passer rating. Those are numbers that might allow him to compete for a No. 1 role next season — depending on what other names dot the roster — but in no way is O’Connell a sure thing in the NFL. He looks like a No. 2 more than anything right now. Josh Jacobs, a year after leading the league in rushing, missed the final four games with a quad injury and amassed 805 yards. He averaged just 3.5 yards per attempt. He was replaced by second-year running back Zamir White, who was productive enough to make you believe he could be the team’s No. 1 going forward. That’s because there is no guarantee Jacobs returns. Davante Adams had another 100-catch, 1,000-yard season and Jakobi Meyers proved a nice pickup with 807 receiving yards and 10 total scores. The tight end position was spotty at best, with rookie Michael Mayer leading the way with 27 catches for 304 yards. Hunter Renfrow, likely having played his last season with the Raiders, was non-existent most weeks. The wide receiver finished with just 25 catches for 255 yards. Injuries also hit the offensive line some, but O’Connell remained mostly clean during the season’s final nine games. The Raiders finished by scoring at least 20 points in each of their last four games.

Defense: B

What a difference a coaching change makes. Something occurred when McDaniels departed and Pierce assumed control. This side of the ball improved every week to where it was a consistent threat under coordinator Patrick Graham by season’s end. The Raiders ranked 15th in yards allowed and ninth in scoring defense in the NFL. They ranked first in the league with 16 points allowed per game after Pierce became coach. Maxx Crosby probably won’t win NFL Defensive Player of the Year but he certainly played like it. The star rush end had career bests with 14½ sacks and 90 tackles. He posted 23 tackles for loss. Robert Spillane made the most of his first year with the team, leading it in tackles with 148. Fellow linebacker Divine Deablo was second with 106. Nate Hobbs led the secondary with 86 tackles. The Raiders ranked 21st against the run and 12th against the pass. Cornerback Jack Jones was a productive late-season add, taking two interceptions back for scores. Rookie lineman Tyree Wilson began to find himself when moved inside, ending the season with 3½ sacks. It was also a breakout year for defensive end Malcolm Koonce, second on the team with eight sacks. There will be outside interest in Graham, meaning whoever the Raiders’ next full-time coach is might have to make a compelling case to keep him.

Special teams: B+

You have one of the the league’s best punters and a Pro Bowler again in AJ Cole, who averaged 50.4 yards on 75 punts with a long of 83. He also dropped 34 attempts inside the 20-yard line. Daniel Carlson had a solid a year kicking the ball. He made 26-of-30 field-goal attempts with a long of 54. The Raiders offered nothing special on returns with DeAndre Carter carrying the load. Their coverage units were mostly solid.

Coaching: C-

This is an average grade, with an F going to McDaniels and a B-plus going to Pierce. Things never worked out under the former. There was a frustrated locker room and a losing record. The offense that was supposed to flourish under his guidance never did. The defense wasn’t near as crisp as it was under Pierce’s watch. The latter created an entire new culture and energy level, mini hoop and cigars and all. Now, he must wait and see if a 5-4 record over nine games and a team that desperately wants him to return is enough for owner Mark Davis to remove the interim tag.

Ed Graney Review-Journal