Who are the Budweiser Clydesdales betting on in Super Bowl 58?

Two Clydesdales made wagers Thursday at South Point on Super Bowl 58, which will take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

A Budweiser Clydesdale named Red “places a bet” on Super Bowl contestant San Francisco 49ers with Sports Book writer Tiare Iopa-Tripp during a promotional appearance in the Sports Book at South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Budweiser Clydesdales have their photo taken with Michael Guaghan, owner of South Point, and Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, after the horses “placed a bet” on Super Bowl contestants during a promotional appearance at the Sports Book at South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Budweiser Clydesdale named Red wears a Super Bowl hat in the stables at South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two of the Budweiser Clydesdales, Red, center, and Robinson, below, “place a bet” on Super Bowl teams in the Sports Book during a promotional appearance in front of a large crowd at South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Budweiser Clydesdale named Red walks through the casino after “placing a bet” on a Super Bowl contestant during a promotional appearance at South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Red picked the 49ers and Robinson took the Chiefs. Neither offered comment.

“Horses,” said Steve Stallworth, general manager of South Point Arena, “don’t complain.”

But they sure can draw a crowd.

Especially these ones.

Yes, that was two beautiful Budweiser Clydesdales strolling through South Point on Thursday to place bets on Super Bowl 58.

How exactly were wagers made in the middle of a sportsbook?

Both horses appeared to believe their team was going to win by a nose.

The last time such an event took place at South Point was 2016, when a Clydesdale picked the Broncos — what a shock — to beat the Panthers. Turned out to be a winner.

This time, two of the gentle giants offered their sage opinions.

“We love this stuff,” Stallworth said. “We’ll do 46 weeks of events a year. We’re by far the busiest and premier equestrian facility in America. Every week is different.

“The Clydesdales are so iconic. I bet they’re with us 60-70 days a year. Our customers love them, our employees, Mr. Gaughan loves them.”

That would be South Point owner Michael Gaughan.

Want to see the most shocking of looks? Try directing a Clydesdale past a group of unsuspecting casino card players.

The horses’ favorite part of the day is, of course, breakfast. Then they get a little exercise. Then they have their white feathers and coats groomed and their braids put in. Then they’re really ready to get things going.

“When it’s showtime, they get excited when they know they’re about to do something big and their demeanor does change,” said Chris Wiegert of Grant’s Farm in St. Louis. “They’re in the crowd, placing their bets and it doesn’t phase them at all. We travel all over the country. We’re in communities and big parades with big crowds. They’re big stars.

“They represent the American spirit.”

The West Coast hitch includes 10 horses, two Dalmatians and seven handlers. A big part of their residency in Las Vegas is visiting different places to recreate the Super Bowl commercial “Old-School Delivery” for this year’s game.

“This means the world to us,” said South Point general manager Ryan Growney. “We have tens of thousands of horses that come through on an annual basis. But when these guys show up, the red carpet is literally rolled out.

“When people see these majestic animals, it just brightens everyone’s day. Having two of those animals walk through the middle of the casino — I don’t know how it gets any better than that.”

But which made the better wager, Red or Robinson?

“I’ll let you know on Sunday,” Growney said. “I don’t know which (side) we need yet.”

Just a guess, but the horses probably don’t care much.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.