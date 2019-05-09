After Derby DQ, time to consider new way to handle fouls

Rules in place in other racing jurisdictions around the globe don’t require stewards to penalize a horse for an infraction if it is much the best in a race.

FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, second from right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Replay clearly shows the horse that finished first in the Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security, veering into the path of others. A 22-minute "inquiry" into the matter resulted in Maximum Security's disqualification. Horse racing, the sport that practically invented the use of instant replay to adjudicate results on the track (the photo finish dates back to the 1930s), had been bitten by the technology it helped create. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Before we turn the page on the still-simmering controversy over the disqualification of Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby, it’s worth noting that there is an alternative means of judging racetrack infractions that could have avoided the entire debacle.

The Thoroughbred Idea Foundation, a nonprofit think tank devoted to tackling issues that the horse racing industry has been unable to solve, last year published an insightful white paper that urged racing authorities to consider changing the rules of racing to address inconsistencies in how they are applied in various jurisdictions.

The group noted that the U.S. and Canada are the only two countries with horse racing that continue to use what it calls Category 2 rules. Those rules state that if a horse interferes with a competitor and costs the latter a better placing, “The interferer is placed behind the sufferer irrespective of whether the sufferer would have finished in front of the interferer had the incident(s) not occurred.”

That explains why Maximum Security was moved all the way from first to 17th, as the Churchill Downs stewards determined that his sudden shift outward nearing the stretch cost Long Range Toddy a better placing. Under the existing rules, it didn’t matter whether the former the best horse in the race or not. He had to be taken down and placed behind the horses that were bothered as a result of his actions.

But racing authorities in Europe and elsewhere use a different standard, known as Category 1 rules. Under this scheme, “If … a horse or its rider causes interference and finishes in front of the horse interfered with but irrespective of the incident(s) the sufferer would not have finished ahead of the horse causing the interference, the judge’s placings will remain unaltered.”

In other words, in this scenario the stewards could have ruled that Maximum Security fouled War of Will, Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress but upheld his victory since none of those competitors gave any indication they would have beaten him with a clean trip.

This really just substitutes one judgment call for another, but the net effect in countries that have switched to Category 1 rules has been a sharp reduction in both the number of races that are reviewed and the number of disqualifications.

In Japan, for example, judges reviewed 143 races and demoted 14 horses in 2012 under the old rules, vs. 25 reviews and 1 demotion the following year after the new rules were implemented.

Reducing the number of races that are reviewed is an easy way to keep the action on the racetrack where it belongs. No matter how you view Saturday’s demotion of the apparent winner, that seems like a step we can all agree on.

Preakness field takes shape

The top four finishers in the Kentucky Derby are staying home, but a field of at least 11 appears to be shaping up for the second leg of the Triple Crown on May 18 at Baltimore’s historic Pimlico racetrack.

Those currently expected to run, according to DRF.com, are: Alwaysmining; Anothertwistafate; Bodexpress; Bourbon War; Improbable; Laughing Fox; Owendale; Signalman; War of Will; Warrior’s Charge; and Win Win Win.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicapping crew is working two tracks on Saturday in our continuing search for the toughest races out there: The $100,000 Mamzelle Overnight Stakes at Churchill Downs and the $700,000 Man o’ War Stakes at Belmont Park.

