Baffert’s cup runneth over with talented Triple Crown contenders

Just when you think that Bob Baffert has showed his hand for this year’s Triple Crown pursuit, the Hall of Fame trainer pulls another ace from his sleeve.

The latest talented 3-year-old to emerge from the seemingly bottomless Baffert barn is Charlatan, a first-time starter who won a 6-furlong maiden special weight race Sunday at Santa Anita Park in scintillating fashion, stopping the clock in 1:08.85. That earned the son of Speightstown a 105 Beyer Speed Figure, the highest run by any current 3-year-old, albeit in a one-turn race.

It also had some observers wondering if Baffert might have another Justify in his barn, just two years after that colt became the first horse to sweep the Triple Crown without benefit of a race at 2.

It’s way too early to jump to that conclusion, given we don’t yet know whether Charlatan can successfully navigate two turns. Then again you can’t rule it out, given Baffert’s ability to get the best out of lightly raced, maturing horses when it comes to the Triple Crown.

Baffert has developed a well-deserved reputation as “Mr. Triple Crown” after sweeping the three-race series twice in the last eight years and collecting 15 victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes overall. As a result, he always seems to have a deep bench of 3-year-olds at this time of year. But the 2020 edition is exceptional even by his lofty standards.

In addition to Charlatan, Baffert has Nadal, winner of the San Vicente Stakes in his last start; Thousand Words, triumphant in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes; Sham Stakes winner Authentic; Azul Coast, winner of the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday; and High Velocity, third in the Los Alamitos Futurity to stablemate Thousand Words.

Nor should we forget about Eight Rings, who was the early leader of Baffert’s then-2-year-old contingent but turned in a dull effort in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He’s back in training ahead of a possible start in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 14.

And Baffert being Baffert, even now we may not have yet seen his entire 3-year-old arsenal.

