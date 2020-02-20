Baffert’s cup runneth over with talented Triple Crown contenders
Even by Mr. Triple Crown’s lofty standards, the Hall of Fame trainer’s current crop of 3-year-olds is extraordinary.
Just when you think that Bob Baffert has showed his hand for this year’s Triple Crown pursuit, the Hall of Fame trainer pulls another ace from his sleeve.
The latest talented 3-year-old to emerge from the seemingly bottomless Baffert barn is Charlatan, a first-time starter who won a 6-furlong maiden special weight race Sunday at Santa Anita Park in scintillating fashion, stopping the clock in 1:08.85. That earned the son of Speightstown a 105 Beyer Speed Figure, the highest run by any current 3-year-old, albeit in a one-turn race.
It also had some observers wondering if Baffert might have another Justify in his barn, just two years after that colt became the first horse to sweep the Triple Crown without benefit of a race at 2.
It’s way too early to jump to that conclusion, given we don’t yet know whether Charlatan can successfully navigate two turns. Then again you can’t rule it out, given Baffert’s ability to get the best out of lightly raced, maturing horses when it comes to the Triple Crown.
Baffert has developed a well-deserved reputation as “Mr. Triple Crown” after sweeping the three-race series twice in the last eight years and collecting 15 victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes overall. As a result, he always seems to have a deep bench of 3-year-olds at this time of year. But the 2020 edition is exceptional even by his lofty standards.
In addition to Charlatan, Baffert has Nadal, winner of the San Vicente Stakes in his last start; Thousand Words, triumphant in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes; Sham Stakes winner Authentic; Azul Coast, winner of the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday; and High Velocity, third in the Los Alamitos Futurity to stablemate Thousand Words.
Nor should we forget about Eight Rings, who was the early leader of Baffert’s then-2-year-old contingent but turned in a dull effort in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He’s back in training ahead of a possible start in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 14.
And Baffert being Baffert, even now we may not have yet seen his entire 3-year-old arsenal.
Ellis Starr’s Buena Vista Stakes analysis
Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) was undefeated in three starts in her native Brazil last year, including a win in the Group 1 Gran Prix Jockey Club Brasileiro versus males at a mile on turf. She beat 14 other horses in that field while drawing off by six lengths and earned a 109 Equibase Speed Figure. Sent to the U.S. after that win last June, Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) found herself in the barn of Hall-of-Fame trainer Richard Mandella, who took his time with the filly over the next six months. Making her U.S. debut on Jan. 11 in the Las Cienegas Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs on the grass, Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) bobbled at the start, moved up quickly to stalk the pacesetter then took over and won by 1 1/4 lengths in “ridden out” fashion with gas left in the tank, improving to a career-best 111 figure. Having already won a stakes race at a mile, there’s no question Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) can handle the trip, and as she’s likely to improve in her second race after seven months off, she should be tough to beat in this year’s Buena Vista Stakes.
Carressa, like Jolie Olimpica (BRZ), is a 4-year-old with four “A” efforts in her last four races. Stretched out to a mile (on dirt) for the first time last August, Carressa won by 4 1/4 lengths, then two races later won by eight lengths with a strong 106 figure. She bettered that figure in her first turf start last month, at this mile trip, winning the Megahertz Stakes while earning a 107 figure. In winning that race, Carressa beat Super Patriot, La Sardane, Brill and Keeper Ofthe Stars, none of which appear capable of turning the tables on this filly. Considering Carressa has improvement potential in her second turf start ever, similar to the logical improvement expected of Jolie Olimpica (BRZ), these two fillies may provide us with an epic battle in the final stages of this race.
Lady Prancealot (IRE) won the American Oaks at the end of September, earning the same 110 figure as she did two months earlier when winning the Valley View Stakes. However, it must be noted both races were for 3-year-olds and in the Buena Vista Lady Prancealot (IRE) is facing older horses for the first time. On the other hand, she’s now a 4-year-old herself, as are Jolie Olimpica (BRZ), Carressa and five of the other horses in this race. Jockey Joe Bravo rode Lady Prancealot (IRE) for the first time in the Valley View, then again in the American Oaks and has the mount in the Buena Vista. If there is a knock on Lady Prancealot (IRE) other than it being likely she will be the public betting choice and offer less value for win bets than Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) or Carressa, it is that Lady Prancealot (IRE) won the American Oaks at the much longer 1 1/4-mile distance and her record at this one mile trip is 1-3-0 in six races, suggesting this may not be her best distance.
Mucho Unusual rounds out a quartet of horses which, combined, have the bulk of the probability to win. In the American Oaks, Mucho Unusual rallied from fourth on the turn to make the lead by a head with an eighth of a mile to go, before being out finished by Lady Prancealot (IRE) and coming up a half-length short on the wire. She did win the San Clemente Stakes at this mile turf trip last July under Joel Rosario, who did not ride her in her next three starts but was in the saddle in the American Oaks and has the return call here, appearing to choose her over Super Patriot, who he rode to a runner-up effort in the Megahertz. Considering Mucho Unusual earned a 109 figure in the American Oaks and has won a race at this grade two level and distance, she must be considered as a win contender as well.
The rest of the Buena Vista field, with their best Equibase Speed Figures in similar races: Brill (101), Keeper Ofthe Stars (116), La Sardane (FR) (105), Meal Ticket (98), Muchly (GB) (100), Sold It (99), Super Patriot (106) and Tiny Tina (111).
Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase. Visit the Equibase website for more on the race or to purchase handicapping products.