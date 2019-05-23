Controversy cools ahead of Belmont Stakes; new Arizona track opens

The Kentucky Derby controversy is finally calming down despite a challenge by the owner of disqualified Maximum Security. Meantime, Arizona Downs opens its doors.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, right, reacts aboard War of Will, as they crosses the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Let’s all draw a deep breath and exhale slowly after what has already been one of the most eventful Triple Crown seasons ever. And whatever you do, don’t start trying to imagine what sort of strangeness may await in the Belmont Stakes two weeks from now.

The field for the 1½ mile Belmont Stakes — the “Test of the Champion” — is still taking shape, but it is not expected to include either Maximum Security, who finished first in the Kentucky Derby only to be disqualified and placed 17th, or the Derby winner via knockout, Country House.

Instead, we will likely get a chance to see Preakness winner War of Will try to show his victory in the Preakness was no fluke against Tacitus, moved up from fourth to third in the Derby, Japanese-bred Master Fencer, a fast-closing sixth in the Derby, and possibly Game Winner, who was placed fifth after the DQ.

Meantime, the only development of any note in the past week regarding the Derby controversy came from Maximum Security’s owner Gary West, who offered to put up $20 million to stage a race within a race against the horses that ended up filling the top four positions in the Derby: Country House, Code of Honor, Tacitus and Improbable.

West’s challenge would require the owners of those steeds to put up $5 million themselves in order to take him up on his wager. The pot would go to the horse that finished in front of the other in any race where they happened to cross paths.

Not sure we’ll see anyone take West up on his outsize offer, nor whether a challenge in which the owner of a fifth-place finisher handing over $5 million to the owner of the fourth-place finisher would fire up the general sports fan like a match race might, but that’s a discussion for another day.

New track opens in our backyard

OK. Maybe my definition of backyard is a bit more expansive than yours, but anytime a new racetrack opens within 300 miles of Las Vegas, I get excited.

That’s why you’ll find me this weekend at Arizona Downs, which is a mere 256 miles from Las Vegas as the crow hitchhikes.

In this case, the “new” track isn’t exactly new. Arizona Downs in the Prescott Valley formerly operated as Yavapai Downs until it was shut down in 2010.

The new owners, Arizona-based J&J Equine Enterprises LLC, purchased the racetrack out of bankruptcy for $3.22 million in January 2018 and have since invested more than $7 million to get Arizona Downs ready for the 2019 summer racing season, which runs through July 21.

I’ll have a full report on my live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing experience there next week.

