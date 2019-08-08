French jockeys build magnifique resumes in US

Florent Geroux, Julien Leparoux and Flavien Prat have been good friends since their teens and cheer for one another except when they are in the same race.

Jockey Florent Geroux is seen aboard Roadster before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Jockey Julien Leparoux rides Tale of Silence (5) in race 9 during the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes, Saturday June 8, 2019, in Elmont, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Jockey Flavien Prat reacts learning he won the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race when Maximum Security was disqualified at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

One for all and all for one — except when we’re competing against one another.

That first part should sound familiar as the motto of the “The Three Musketeers,” but the latter applies to three French jockeys, all good friends, who crossed the Atlantic over the past decade and a half to give U.S. racing a go. The results, shall we say, have been magnifique.

As you may have guessed, I refer to Florent Geroux, Julien Leparoux and Flavien Prat. Consider, for a moment, what they have achieved:

Geroux, 33, has won 1,464 races in the U.S. and Canada since taking out his license in the U.S. in 2007, most notably the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Classic and numerous other big races aboard Gun Runner. All told, he has won five Breeders’ Cup races and finished fifth last year in earnings, with his mounts totaling more than $21.4 million.

Leparoux, 36, is a two-time Eclipse Award-winning rider and has amassed 2,630 victories in his 14-year career with a win rate of 18 percent. He has won seven Breeders’ Cup races, most famously the Mile on the champion mare Tepin, and led the nation in number of wins with 403 in 2006.

Prat, 27, is the most recent arrival, shipping his tack stateside in 2009 after riding for several years in France, where he was a champion apprentice Jockey and Group 1 race winner. He has won 719 races — including two in the Breeders’ Cup — since his arrival while winning at a 19 percent clip and capturing multiple riding titles on the tough Southern California circuit. Oh, yeah, he also was the winning jockey in the 2019 Kentucky Derby aboard Country House, albeit by the disqualification of Maximum Security.

All three riders knew one another in France, either through the training center where Leparoux’s father, Robert, was an assistant trainer or at the French jockey academy that Geroux and Prat attended.

“We had many friends in common,” Geroux said this week by phone from Kentucky. “We would see each other at the training center and at the races all the time.”

The three remain friends in these heady days, cheering one another on with one exception.

“We are friends, but we’re very competitive,” Leparoux said Saturday during a somewhat rare appearance at Del Mar. “We love to see one of us achieve success, but we don’t like to lose, either.”

Circling back to my “Three Musketeers” theme, there is a d’Artagnan in this story as well. French jockey Jerome Lermyte, 30, recently joined his countrymen in North America and has been riding in Canada and at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, making an immediate impression at both venues.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that he’s also a friend of Geroux’s and knows Leparoux and Prat, too.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears on Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.