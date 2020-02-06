Hall of Fame local handicapper to compete in horseplayers championship

Richard Goodall and wife Sally will compete in the National Horseplayers Championship beginning Friday at Bally’s, just days after his induction into the NHC Hall of Fame.

Richard and Sally Goodall pose with the trophy after Richard’s victory in the 2008 National Handicapping Championship at Red Rock Resort. Presenting the trophy were Daily Racing Form publisher and editor Steven Crist, right, and Red Rock racebook director Jason McCormick. (Horsephotos.com/NTRA)

Las Vegas residents Richard and Sally Goodall. (Horsephotos.com/NTRA)

When the action begins Friday at the National Horseplayers Championship, the nation’s richest and most prestigious handicapping tournament, Las Vegas residents Richard and Sally Goodall already will have cause for celebration as they set out in pursuit of the big money.

The Goodalls are regulars at the annual Las Vegas tournament, which is offering a record $2.95 million in prize money in its 21st renewal. Richard even won the three-day contest in 2008, taking home what was then a grand prize of $500,000. This year $800,000 will go to the winner.

But before play began in this year’s tournament at Bally’s, the 17th he has participated in and the 18th for his wife, the 76-year-old retired attorney learned this week that he had been inducted into the NHC Hall of Fame.

“It’s very exciting” he said Tuesday, taking a brief break from preparing for the tournament, which requires players to place mythical $2 win and place bets on 36 races over the first two days. Those who finish in the top 10 percent of the field advance to day three in which they must play 10 additional races.

Also honored was Roger Cettina, 53, of Rumson, New Jersey, who has finished second twice in the NHC. He and Goodall were the 11th and 12th players to be enshrined in the handicappers’ equivalent of Cooperstown.

Richard Goodall, who moved to Las Vegas from Baltimore in 1995 and has been handicapping horses for 50 years, said he is very “pro-contest” and believes more players should give the NHC a whirl.

“Racing has become a game where it’s hard on a day-by-day basis to grind it out unless you’re a whale,” he said. “With contests, it’s a lot cheaper. You can spend a good bit of your time preparing for the contest, which doesn’t cost any money, and the online feeder tournaments offer a chance to win a lot of money with a smaller investment. On top of that, you just have a hell of a lot of fun.”

To get involved and begin trying to qualify for next year’s NHC, players need to join the NHC Tour for as little as $50 a year, and then play in either online or bricks-and-mortar contests to advance to the final tournament. Additional details are available at https://www.ntra.com/membership/.

