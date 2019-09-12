Justify’s failed drug test adds to California’s horse racing woes

The New York Times report on the 2018 Triple Crown winner’s positive test for scopolamine before the series suggests California racing authorities quietly dismissed the case.

Just when it appeared that California horse racing had turned the page on a terrible 2019, the sport must deal with another huge PR black eye, this one possibly of its own making.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the Bob Baffert-trained colt Justify failed a drug test after winning the 2018 Santa Anita Derby before going on to sweep the Triple Crown, becoming the 13th horse to accomplish that feat.

The Times reported that the colt tested positive for scopolamine, a drug used to treat motion sickness and postoperative nausea and vomiting in humans that is prohibited in racehorses. The Association of Racing Commissioners International classifies it as a Class 3 drug that has the potential to affect performance.

The Times article added that California horse racing authorities proceeded cautiously after receiving word of the positive test, but that deliberate pace allowed Baffert and Justify’s owners to enter him in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes races, all of which he won. Ultimately, it said, the California Horse Racing Board closed the inquiry in a closed-door executive session four months after the positive test.

Baffert, a Hall of Fame trainer, did not respond to requests for comment from the Times, but told the Blood Horse on Thursday that he suspected the positive resulted from hay contaminated with jimson weed, which contains concentrations of scopolamine.

“I’ve never administered that drug or had it administered to one of my horses,” Baffert told the industry publication. “I wouldn’t even know how it would come — what form it would come in.”

There have been other scopolamine cases shown to have been caused by contaminated hay, so Baffert’s explanation is not implausible.

But the Times quoted Dr. Rick Sams, who ran the drug testing lab for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission from 2011 to 2018, as saying that the amount of scopolamine found in Justify — 300 nanograms per milliliter of blood — suggested the drug was given to enhance performance.

“I think it has to come from intentional intervention,” he said.

The CHRB issued a statement Wednesday saying it is dedicated to the integrity of horse racing and promised a follow-up statement Thursday.

In the meantime, many questions remain unanswered.

