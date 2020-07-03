Kentucky Derby just 2 months off, so let’s talk Breeders’ Cup

That would be crazy talk in any year but 2020, but this year, when the Breeders’ Cup will follow hard on the heels of the Derby and the Preakness Stakes, it makes some sense.

Trainer Bob Baffert watches a morning workout at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 5. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With about two months remaining until the Kentucky Derby, it’s naturally time to begin discussing … the Breeders’ Cup?

That would be crazy talk in any year but 2020, since it would be impossible to get even a vague picture in March of what a race — much less two days of races — in November would look like.

But since the Breeders’ Cup will follow hard on the heels of the Derby and the Preakness Stakes this year, it actually makes sense to start sorting the various older divisions now, before we get too deeply engrossed in the juvenile and 3-year-old races of summer.

We received several major clues last weekend as to who some of those early leaders might be and should get at least one more on Saturday in the $500,000 Metropolitan Handicap, better known as the Met Mile, at Belmont Park.

The prestigious Grade 1 race, which caps a beautiful card for Belmont’s closing weekend featuring five graded stakes, drew a field of eight. The race is a “win and you’re in” prep for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, though it can also have implications in the Sprint and Classic as well if connections decide one of those races is better suited to their horse.

The field is led by the well-traveled Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, winner of the 7-furlong Triple Bend Stakes at Santa Anita last out, and Shug McGaughey’s Code of Honor, who owns three graded stakes victories over the Belmont track, including the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes in September.

Those two figure to vie for favoritism, but others who will try to stamp their ticket for the two-day championship series on Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland include Vekoma, who won the Grade 1 Carter Handicap at Belmont in his last start, Warrior’s Charge, runner-up to top older horse By My Standards in the Oaklawn Handicap (Grade 2) last out and Mr Freeze, no worse than third in his last seven starts, all but one them a graded stakes.

The race will be broadcast by NBC, from 2-3 p.m. PT, and shown live on TVG on cable.

As for the clues delivered last weekend, they came on Saturday in the Stephen Foster Stakes (Grade 2) and the Fleur de Lis Stakes (Grade 2), both contested at 1⅛ miles at Churchill Downs.

In the former, Tom’s d’Etat rolled to a convincing 4¼-length victory over By My Standards to stake his claim to the top spot in the older dirt division that leads to the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

It wasn’t just the ease of the victory, but the professionalism with which the 7-year-old son of Smart Strike went about his businesses. He was happy to rate early just behind the early pacesetter and move to the front effortlessly when jockey Miguel Mena gave him his cue. The Al Stall Jr. trainee appeared to have plenty left in the tank and looks to me to be a standout in the division at this point.

In the Fleur de Lis, Midnight Bisou swept to the lead at the top of the stretch and then drew off to an 8¼-length victory over six outmatched rivals. In rebounding from a second-place finish to Maximum Security in the $20 million Saudi Cup, the 5-year-old daughter of Midnight Lute ran her lifetime record to 13 wins from 21 starts, a period in which she has never finished off the board.

At this juncture, she also looks like the class of the Distaff division.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are taking a week off and recharging for another free three-month handicapping contest, which will begin next week. That means it’s a great time to get involved if you haven’t yet taken the plunge.

What you’ll get for taking the time to sign up, either by email or by hopping on Twitter and posting to the #RJhorseracing hashtag are free past performances for two races each week, courtesy of Equibase, and the chance to win a semi-fabulous prize that will go to the winning handicapper.

It’s mostly about having fun, but it’s also a great way to keep your head in the game and learn a few new handicapping tricks along the way.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.