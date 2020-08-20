Nevada regulators devise way for racebooks to take Kentucky Derby bets

If approved by the Gaming Commission, the arrangement will require racebooks to book the bets as they did before the advent of parimutuel wagering in Nevada in the early 1990s.

Horses break from the starting gate at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Nevada gaming regulators are considering an 11th-hour intervention that would allow the state’s racebooks to have betting on this year’s Kentucky Derby despite an ongoing contract dispute with Churchill Downs.

But to do so, the operators will have to step back 30 years in time, to the days when Las Vegas racebooks were really run by bookies. It also will be a return to the not-really-so-good-old days for horseplayers, when books often set low limits on exotic payouts and wagering could only be done in person.

Even so, it clearly beats the alternative, which would have been for the most famous race in the U.S. — and quite possibly the world — to be run without a single betting dollar entering the pools via Nevada’s gaming establishments.

The contract dispute between the Nevada Pari-Mutuel Association, which represents the state’s race and sportsbook operators, and Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) began Oct. 27 and has since prevented bettors in Nevada from wagering on races at the iconic racetrack that is home to the Derby.

It appeared the feud would preclude casual fans — most serious players have offshore accounts they can use to bet on virtually anything — in the state from wagering on the pandemic-delayed Derby when it is finally run Sept. 5. But then a proposal surfaced at a meeting of the Nevada Gaming Control Board requesting an obscure change to Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 22.

The purpose of the proposal: “To allow a licensed racebook to determine the outcome of wagers for horse or other animal races based on nationally televised broadcasts upon a request approved by the chair; and to take such additional action as may be necessary and proper to effectuate this stated purpose.”

Testimony at a hearing of the state Gaming Control Board last week clarified the purpose, which is to enable the state’s racebooks despite the absence of a contract with CDI.

If approved by the state Gaming Commission at its next meeting Aug. 27, the arrangement will require race and sportsbooks that want to offer wagering on the race to book the bets as they did before the advent of parimutuel wagering in the state in the early 1990s.

South Point racebook manager Mary Jungers said the casino will offer wagering on the Derby if the plan wins approval, but doing so will require some interesting contortions.

“Everything is different,” she said. “We have to control the crowd for social distancing. … There are just a lot of unknowns at this point.”

Jungers noted that bettors won’t be able to use the South Point’s mobile app because it operates only through the parimutuel system and that the South Point’s annual Derby watch party and handicapping seminar have been canceled.

“But I guess it’s better than nothing,” she said.

Tony Cabot, a longtime gaming attorney in Nevada and now a distinguished fellow of gaming law at UNLV’s Boyd Law School, said he could see no reason why the Gaming Commission would reject the arrangement.

“The key is whether that live feed is a secure feed,” he said. “If you allow them to take it off a national broadcast, the likelihood of issues with the integrity of the information is extremely low. It wouldn’t concern me any more than it would to book an NFL game off televised results.”

CDI officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.