Santa Anita’s new horse safety measures paying off

Track’s chief veterinary officer says catastrophic injuries have declined 70 percent in racing and 65 percent in training since March.

Horses are led to paddocks past the Seabiscuit statue during workouts at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)

New equine safety measures put in place at Santa Anita Park already have reduced injury rates among horses and more help has arrived in the form of a new high-tech scanner that can help veterinarians spot dangerous conditions before they cause catastrophic breakdowns.

In a presentation this week at the University of Arizona’s Global Symposium on Racing in Tucson, Dr. Dionne Benson, who was hired as chief veterinary officer at Santa Anita after a surge in the number of horse fatalities early this year, said numerous changes have been put in place, including new medication rules and training and veterinary protocols.

As a result, Benson said, catastrophic injuries have declined 70 percent in racing and 65 percent in training since the changes were implemented. That reduced the catastrophic injury rate at the storied Southern California track to near its historical norm, she said.

The steps taken by The Stronach Group, owner of Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in California, have had a ripple effect around the industry as other tracks adopt similar measures to stave off the backlash that erupted over the carnage at Santa Anita.

For instance, Colonial Downs in Virginia, which reopened this year after a five-year hiatus, experienced no fatalities during its 15-day race meet this summer, Jill Byrne, vice president of racing operations, reported at the symposium.

Meanwhile, Santa Anita’s new standing PET Scan machine has been installed at a backstretch equine hospital operated by the Southern California Equine Foundation in time for the beginning of the track’s winter meet on Dec. 26.

The scanner, the first of its kind in the sport, is capable of identifying pre-existing conditions in the fetlock, the most common area for injuries in racehorses.

Welcome to the racing world, St. Lucia

The Caribbean island of St. Lucia will pop onto the global horse racing landscape Friday as the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club conducts its inaugural five-race program, headlined by the $150,000 Pitons Cup.

The races will be contested by about 40 horses shipped from Florida to Saint Lucia for the day, a necessity since the island in the eastern Caribbean has no established breeding industry.

The feature race, to be run at 1,800 meters (about 9 furlongs), drew 10 runners whose connections paid $20,000 apiece for a spot in the starting gate.

Not sure if the local racebooks will carry these races, but at least I have a new track to add to my “bucket list.”

