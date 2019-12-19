Will they have to rename the Pegasus World Cup after Icarus?

Will they have to rename the Pegasus World Cup after another mythical figure — Icarus, the hubris-fueled adventurer who flew too close to the sun with disastrous results?

Javier Castellano celebrates aboard City of Light after winning the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Horse Race, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

That possibility sprung to mind this week when The Stronach Group, owner of Gulfstream Park, announced it was slashing the purse of what was just a few years ago the richest horse race in the world from $9 million to $3 million. It also said it is cutting the purse of the World Cup Turf, run for the first time early this year, from $7 million to $1 million.

TSG, which also owns beleaguered Santa Anita Park and a handful of other U.S. racetracks, announced some other steps to keep the marquee 1⅛th-mile race competitive for top steeds amid increasing global competition: Entry fees for the two races, which ranged as high as $1 million for a spot in the starting gate in the first two years of the race, have been waived. Entries for both races will now be by invitation only.

It also said it would ban any race day medication, meaning Lasix, and donate 2 percent of the purse winnings to thoroughbred aftercare organizations.

It remains to see how these changes will impact the running of the Gulfstream races on Jan. 25, but with the newly created $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 29, which will assume the title of “world’s richest race,” and the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 28 waiting in the wings, it may be that many owners will opt to keep their horses in the barn to await the really big money.

May I borrow your crop?

A strange and disconcerting case of excessive politeness involving a mid-race exchange of a riding crop by two jockeys at Golden Gate Fields has been adjudicated, with Northern California stewards handing out 30-day suspensions to the riders involved.

The suspensions arose from the sixth race on Dec. 12, when Julien Couton, riding Olive You More, dropped his whip on the second turn of the mile maiden race. He continued riding the filly, who appeared destined for a midpack finish until they pulled alongside a tiring Belle Magic. Apparently at Couton’s request, jockey Silvio Amador gallantly handed his crop to Couton, who went to the stick and rallied Olive You More to a third-place finish.

No review was announced by stewards at the time, according to the Bloodhorse, which first reported the incident and posted a video of the race, which is strange since the entire incident is recorded in the chart.

Bottom line is it apparently was a case of ill-considered sportsmanship, rather than some sort of blatant betting coup.

Farewell thee well, Ed Burgart

Ed Burgart, 67, a fixture as the race-caller at Los Alamitos Race Course in Southern California with nearly four decades behind the mic, hung up his binoculars after calling the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity on Sunday.

If you ever caught a quarter horse race from the Orange County oval I’m sure you’d recognize Burgart’s unique rapid-fire stentorian delivery.

Burgart will continue to work part time at the track, setting the program odds, as Michael Wrona takes over the race calling for the track’s quarter horse and thoroughbred meets.

#RJhorseracing featured races

This weekend is about as slow as it gets on the unceasing racing calendar, but that doesn’t mean the #RJhorseracing handicappers can’t find something to sink their teeth into.

This week’s challenge races are Saturday’s 7th race at Aqueduct, a 6-furlong dash for New York breds for 3-year-olds and older, and the 8th race at Hawthorne, a $20,000 optional claimer for fillies and mares, also run at 6 furlongs.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers and yours truly assess these contests.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing) by 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.