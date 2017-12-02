Dale Earnhardt Jr. says retirement is weird

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement in April, an anecdote was shared about him being the only NASCAR driver who would go to the media center without having to be told.

He looked happy to see us again.

It happened just before the start of the 2016 Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The sky turned purple-black, and the wind began to howl like it does when a TV weatherman pokes his head outside just before the hurricane hits.

Instead of riding out the storm in his well-appointed luxury coach, Junior sought sanctuary in the media center.

He was wearing his hat backward. He was being Junior.

“Y’all got a weather report?”

Media types looked up from their laptops with incredulous expressions. Some snapped cellphone photos. When was the last time Derek Jeter or somebody like that walked into the press box during a rain delay to shoot the breeze with scribes?

It was almost like that Tuesday before the APPRECI88ION night in his honor at Wynn Las Vegas, where some racing pals and Charles Barkley greeted him on stage, and longtime sponsor Nationwide presented Earnhardt and his foundation a check for $888,888.888 in support of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

When we were allowed in, Junior already was in the green room. He looked happy to see us, just as when the wind howled at LVMS. This time he was clad in a crisp plaid shirt and pressed jeans instead of a firesuit and a ballcap worn backward.

“Being finished with the season and knowing you’re not going back to start another one is a weird feeling,” he said about his retirement, which he was only nine days into. “Just being home for Thanksgiving is a very odd feeling, and not a comfortable feeling at all.

“Just being away for a couple of days, it’s difficult. No regrets, no second thoughts. But I like that we’re back around it. I don’t know if y’all are ready for that, but I was kind of looking forward to seeing familiar faces today, so it’s kind of nice.”

Junior answered all of our questions, until the man from Nationwide said it was time to go. And then he answered a few more.

— Embattled NASCAR chairman Brian France was virtually invisible during Champion’s Week, and that included the awards ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas. He rushed off the stage as if hopped up on Monster Energy with two planes to catch after presenting Earnhardt Jr. with an award named for France’s father, and he didn’t even pause to shake Martin Truex Jr.’s hand upon giving him the championship ring.

This year’s awards were shortened from about four hours to 90 minutes, so perhaps that explains the NASCAR chief’s odd behavior. Whatever the reason, the optics were not good.