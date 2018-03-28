Ron Kantowski

Ex-Husker QB David Humm was a Blackshirt to the finish

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2018 - 4:45 pm
 

My favorite David Humm story has nothing to do with him leading Nebraska to victories in the Orange, Cotton and Sugar Bowls during his illustrious college football career, or of the Chicago Bears’ Richard Dent and Otis Wilson planting him in the artificial turf at Soldier Field when he came into a game after Marc Wilson was injured.

In the rare instance you could get him to talk about himself, Humm would tell you he had two teeth knocked out and cartilage in both knees torn and that he never played another down of professional football because of Richard Dent, Otis Wilson and the 46 defense.

We were in Lincoln when the UNLV football team needed to pay some bills. I had asked The Hummer if he would take me to some of the watering holes near the Nebraska campus where people would be talking Nebraska football.

It was only a couple of seasons since he had retired as an NFL backup quarterback. I think he still had the gunslinger mustache. But The Hummer remembered where all the watering holes were.

He was sitting on the next bar stool, keeping his usual low profile, when the barkeep began rattling off the names of his favorite Nebraska players: Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier, Jarvis Redwine, Dean Steinkuhler, the offensive guard who scored a touchdown in the 1984 national championship game against Miami on the “fumblerooskie.”

“What about David Humm?”

“David Humm — yeah, great quarterback,” the bartender said, or something to that effect.

“Would you like to meet him?” I asked.

Mike the bartender, or whatever his name might have been, didn’t recognize David Humm at first because of the gunslinger mustache. But he bought the next round.

Fighting MS

Here’s the postscript to that story. David Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988. Except for family members, he didn’t tell anybody. He didn’t want people to feel sorry for him. Not when Richard Dent and Otis Wilson sacked him. Not even for this.

He would lose the use of his legs in 1997. It wasn’t until Tuesday night, with family members at his bedside, that David Humm lost his life. He would have been 66 Monday.

“One of the best quarterbacks ever to play in the state of Nevada and beyond is gone,” wrote local high school coaching icon Frank Nails in an email about the former Bishop Gorman star.

I considered Dave Humm a friend. He probably mostly considered me as the guy who was always calling for a quote about the Raiders, for whom he played twice and hosted a call-in show from the studio in his Las Vegas home that Al Davis had built when The Hummer no longer could walk.

Though we talked regularly, or whenever the Raiders were in the news, I only saw him once after that.

He was sitting up front in the Napa ballroom at the South Point, sipping from a glass of wine. A bunch of former Cornhuskers and Raiders had come to see him receive an honorary Blackshirt from the Husker Greats Foundation.

The Blackshirts was the nickname bestowed upon Nebraska’s vaunted defense when Bob Devaney was coach — black was the color of the jerseys the first-team defense wore in practice. David Humm was the first offensive player in Nebraska history to be called a Blackshirt.

Tougher than the rest

This was the Huskers’ way of saying that Dave Humm was tough, that he had courage, that a lesser man would have yielded to the ravages of MS. The Hummer kept scrambling away as if the disease were Richard Dent and Otis Wilson.

The old quarterback told me on that night that he had been battling MS for 25 years, that he had been in the wheelchair for 15. He used a swear word to describe the wheelchair.

And yet he said he still felt like Lou Gehrig, that he was the luckiest man on the face of the earth.

He talked about having been recruited by Bob Devaney and having played for Dr. Tom Osborne and John Madden and Tom Flores, of owning two Super Bowl rings, of having earned the respect of Al Davis — Mr. Davis. He said he had survived a night on the town with Ken Stabler, and how many guys could say that?

I said he must have been pretty tough to last nine years in the NFL where the average career lasts three years.

David Humm corrected me.

He said it was 10 years, and that if I shortchanged him again, he was going to jump out of that blankety-blank wheelchair and whip my ass.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Gruden hoping free agents can establish culture
Michael Gehlken reports from the NFL Meetings in Orlando, including what the Raiders are doing there as well as what Jon Gruden meant by "throwing it back to 1998."
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ron Kantowski Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like