Former Las Vegas prep star, Raiders QB David Humm dies at 65

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2018 - 12:35 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2018 - 1:27 pm

David Humm, perhaps the greatest quarterback in Las Vegas prep history who went on to a storied career at Nebraska and played 10 years in the National Football League, died late Tuesday from complications stemming from multiple sclerosis. He was 65.

His death was confirmed Wednesday by close friend Steve Stallworth, South Point Arena general manager and former UNLV quarterback.

Humm battled multiple sclerosis since 1988. The disease confined him to a wheelchair permanently in 1997.

He never lost his competitive nature, trying to beat the disease since he received the diagnosis.

“It never went through my mind that I wouldn’t beat it,” Humm told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2008. “It’s never gone through my mind that this is going to be me to this day.”

Local sports history can’t be written without Humm’s name. He was the first inductee into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, and Raiders owner Al Davis flew in for the 1997 ceremony, as well as former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne and many of his ex-Oakland teammates.

“That was one of the most special nights of my life,” Humm said.

In 1999, the Review-Journal sports staff voted Humm as the No. 9 local athlete of the 20th century.

The Bishop Gorman High School star was the most heavily recruited athlete to come out of the valley when the football powers came calling in 1970. NCAA rules didn’t limit the number of visits at the time, and Humm visited 12 of the 18 schools on his list. More than 100 schools recruited him.

Bear Bryant even brought Joe Namath with him to Las Vegas to try to persuade Humm to sign with Alabama. Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian also visited.

Humm’s mother, Anne, organized the voluminous recruiting mail and handled her son’s travel and restaurant reservations to meet coaches.

“In 1970, there were no rules,” Humm said. “(Alabama) had coaches living there the last three weeks of the season.

“We were meeting with a different group of coaches every night of the week. … It was the craziest year of my life.”

Humm’s recruiting trip to Notre Dame was part of that craziness. Snow at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport delayed his arrival to South Bend, Indiana. Then snow in South Bend prevented him from getting into the famous stadium.

The treacherous drive back to Chicago convinced him he didn’t want to spend four years battling those kind of elements.

It was different the following week at Nebraska, with the temperatures at 70 degrees in February and with 45,000 fans in the stands for a spring scrimmage.

“It was just the most amazing thing,” Humm said.

Humm, despite assurances from then Cornhuskers coach Bob Devaney that 70 degrees in Lincoln was common that time of the year, found out weather wasn’t a friend, either.

But he was committed to Nebraska and became the first Huskers quarterback to break the 5,000-yard career passing mark. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1974.

Nebraska went 27-7-2 and finished in The Associated Press’ Top 10 all three years Humm called signals. He also quarterbacked victories over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl after the 1972 season, Texas in the Cotton Bowl (1973) and Florida in the Sugar Bowl (1974).

The school inducted him into its Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.

Oakland drafted Humm in the fifth round in 1975, but making the Raiders was no sure thing with Ken Stabler, Daryle Lamonica and George Blanda crowding the depth chart. Humm received a major break, though, when Lamonica surprisingly retired.

“That first practice where you sit, that first meeting where you go in there, you realize these are real men,” Humm said. “You realize this is a game, but it’s a job. And then you realize on this level, everybody can play. It’s a completely different speed.”

Even then, Humm was far from a guarantee to make the squad, but he led the Raiders on a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the final preseason game.

Humm found out the following week on a trip to Atlanta for the final preseason game when he started to board the airplane and watch his two competitors for the position pulled aside and kept from getting on the flight.

He was on the team, and though Humm would pick up two Super Bowl rings in his career, he was mostly a clipboard holder on the sideline. Humm had stops with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Colts.

“I wasn’t that big-gun guy, but I was a guy that you want on your team,” Humm said.

The end finally came in a 1984 game at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Minutes after Bears defensive end Richard Dent removed several of Humm’s teeth with a vicious hit, linebacker Otis Wilson did the real damage with a stomach-turning tackle that tore cartilage in both of Humm’s knees.

But Humm, a Davis favorite, wasn’t done with the Raiders. He served as analyst on radio broadcasts in 1995 and 1996 before being forced to a wheelchair in 1997. Humm thought he would have to give up his broadcasting duties and called Davis with the news, but the owner refused to accept a resignation and hung up.

Raiders CEO “Amy Trask called me right after he hung up on me, and she says, ‘You know, you have to die to leave,’” Humm said. “She said, ‘Find a way,’ and she hung up on me.”

So Humm did, remaining as an analyst on pregame and postgame shows.

When asked how he would like to be remembered, Humm replied, “Just that I showed up and played, just that I went to work every day and loved to play this game.”

