Family buys back David Humm’s Super Bowl trophy

People clap as former NFL quarterback David Humm is acknowledged at the rededication ceremony of the new Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame location at Findlay Toyota, 7733 Eastgate Road in Henderson, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2014. Humm was the very first inductee of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports N Coach Tom Osborn David Humm inductee and Al Davis owner of the Oakland Raiders attend the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame dinner held at AZ Charlies Friday night RJ photo by Craig L Moran Slugged david humm 050997 Sports- N Coach Tom Osborn, David Humm, inductee, and Al Davis, owner of the Oakland Raiders, attend the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame dinner held at AZ Charlies Friday night. RJ photo by Craig L. Moran Slugged; david_humm_050997

Call it the first interception of Super Bowl LIII.

Upon receiving a tip that David Humm’s Super Bowl XI replica trophy had been put up for auction, family members honored the former quarterback by arranging to buy it back.

The former Bishop Gorman and Nebraska star spent 10 seasons as an NFL backup quarterback and was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Raiders. He died at age 65 in 2018 after a long fight with multiple sclerosis.

Brother Tom Humm was upset to learn that noted auction house Lelands had put up the trophy for bid after apparently purchasing it from a third party.

“We still do not know how it got on the (auction) site,” Humm said. “But the family got together, and we bought it off the auction.”

The minimum bid for the trophy, since removed from the Lelands’ website, was $1,000. It was not cheap to buy it back, Humm said, but well worth the expense.

He said the family felt violated during an emotional time.

“Talking to my niece and my sisters, we’re devastated, we’re frustrated, we’re sad — all of it,” Humm said. “When you’re in this situation, it’s very, very difficult. And to have something like this happen just makes it terrible.”

LIII for Izenberg

Unless he gets conked over the head by a giant peach or gets pass interfered by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman before kickoff, Henderson resident Jerry Izenberg will continue his streak of having covered every Super Bowl for The Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey. He and Jerry Green of the Detroit News are the only two daily newspaper reporters who have chronicled every Super Bowl.

“Finishing my novel is more important to me,” Izenberg said.

The Hall of Fame columnist might ride to the press box in a golf cart because his 88-year-old hips no longer swivel like Elroy Hirsch’s. He said covering the big game at these modern stadiums is not like covering it at the Orange Bowl, where a guy toting a typewriter could park fairly close.

Jerry Izenberg is still the man!! NJ already knows what Atlanta will find out: A #SuperBowl isn’t worth what you think https://t.co/lywvZ5z2iD #taxes #revenue — Larry Higgs (@CommutingLarry) February 1, 2019

More than anything else, I am so happy it's Super Bowl season… …because I get to read Jerry Izenberg nearly every day for two weeks. #Izenberg #SBLIII — Mike Pavlichko (@MikePavlichko) January 30, 2019

Driving Mr. Busch

Gentlemen, start your vitriol.

A NASCAR official had sharp words for Kyle Busch and other drivers grumbling behind the scenes about the 2019 aerodynamic package tested Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The new rules are expected to tighten competition but will slow the cars and minimize driver skill, Busch said.

“What I would encourage folks to do is don’t judge it by what their favorite driver is saying,” NASCAR vice president of development John Probst said.

“We know they don’t like it — they’ve been pretty vocal, even (Thursday). They’re good at what they do. But they get paid a really good chunk of money to do things that take a lot of talent. And if they want to spout off about not needing a whole lot of talent, then eventually that will hit them in the pocketbook. So they should be careful, too.”

Tom Hausman, 1953-2019

The Las Vegas baseball community is mourning another stalwart, as Valley High product Tom Hausman has died at age 65.

Hausman, who also was a basketball star at Valley, pitched seven seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the New York Mets. He appeared in 160 games from 1975 to 1982, including 33 as a starting pitcher, compiling a 15-23 record with a 3.80 ERA. At the end of his career, Hausman also pitched for the Las Vegas Stars.

He was a free spirit and motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson to the big biker rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. Some guys settle for having their stats listed on a baseball card. Tom Hausman had a tattoo of a baseball on his chest that said: “Brewers, Braves, Mets … Played It!”

I've opened thousands of packs of baseball cards. But of all the great cards I got, the one pack I remember opening to this day was the one where the first six were all Tom Hausman cards. There will never be a pack I will remember opening more than that. RIP, Tom Hausman. pic.twitter.com/9Xz474aNdG — Metstradamus (@Metstradamus) January 20, 2019

Polster signs

Former Palo Verde High star Matt Polster has made it official, signing a contract with revered Scottish soccer side Rangers. He is believed to be the first Las Vegan to play professionally in Europe.

“This is something that I’ve always dreamed about doing,” Polster, 25, said through the club website. “As a little boy, a lot of people would know that I wanted to play in Europe, before even going to MLS. To finally do it, for this kind of club, has left me speechless in a way.”

Polster played four seasons with the MLS’ Chicago Fire before taking his talents overseas. He will wear jersey No. 25 for Rangers.

