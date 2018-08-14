Ron Kantowski

NASCAR’s Kurt Busch, Knights’ Deryk Engelland trade places

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2018 - 7:40 pm
 

For a few hours Monday, Kurt Busch and Deryk Engelland made like Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in the movies.

They traded places.

Only the NASCAR star from Las Vegas and the Golden Knights defenseman who makes his home here weren’t trying to help Randolph and Mortimer Duke corner the orange crop market. They were trading places to remind the public that Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the first race of the NASCAR playoffs on Sept. 16.

This is where we in the media are supposed to say plenty of great seats remain for the South Point 400, and for the Truck and Xfinity Series races on Sept. 14 and 15. And that children 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday and for $10 on Sunday with a ticketed adult.

Slip sliding away

Busch took a commercial flight from Michigan, where he finished sixth in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan Speedway — which more or less is where the driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (for a little while longer, anyway) usually finishes based on his ranking of fourth in season points.

He only fell once as Engelland and Knights broadcaster Shane Hnidy, who skated in the NHL for 12 seasons, showed him some of the finer points of ice hockey at City National Arena, or at least how not to look like Adrian on her first date with Rocky Balboa.

“Let’s hope Deryk doesn’t do the same thing out at the track,” said LVMS media director Jeff Motley, a quote that would be awarded the No. 1 star at day’s end .

Busch, rumored to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2019 season, told a reporter he had been on skates only a few times, and one was at Rockefeller Center in New York City and involved a woman and a winter holiday.

Not exactly the same as killing a penalty against the Rangers.

But by the end of the hour, the Las Vegas lead foot was displaying better balance and his ankles weren’t turning nearly as much as his race car on the road circuit at Watkins Glen. Busch even scored an empty-net goal by roofing a wrist shot that ticked the underside of the crossbar.

Afterward, he was asked would he rather stuff his racecar into the retaining wall at 190 mph or get stuffed into the Plexiglas by Dustin Byfuglien of the Winnipeg Jets at a much slower speed.

“I love my roll cage, I love my seat and helmet and all my safety (devices); I feel pretty secure in there,” Busch said, adding that he was looking forward to rattling Engelland’s cage on the track, as Dale Earnhardt Sr. once did to him when he was a rookie.

‘You’re driving, live …”

Upon arriving at LVMS, the racer and hockey player were greeted by South Point personalities Brent Musburger, who was looking, live, at a 1.5-mile oval that appeared to be melting under an oppressive sun; and oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, who put the over/under on race day temperature at 95 degrees, touching off a mad dash to Cannery on Craig Road to get down on the over.

Engelland appeared to be driving on an unfrozen pond his first couple of laps but gradually worked up a fair amount of speed. Timing and scoring had him at 155 mph, but timing and scoring has been known to bring out the generous speed gun when celebrities are making the rounds.

Just in case the blue-liner was thinking about a one-off drive in the South Point 400, Busch went flying past in another car, to show that 155 will not get it done against the pros.

“To be able to do that at 200 mph with 40 other cars for three hours — I did five laps and my arms are a little sore from that,” said the 36-year-old Engelland who scored five goals with a career-high 18 assists during the Knights’ remarkable debut season while emerging as Vegas’ inspirational leader.

When asked about what he drives around town, he said he has a couple of SUVs, a Jeep Cherokee, a Kia courtesy of Findlay Kia … and a Maserati.

A Maserati? Whoa. That’s a pretty fast ride for a stay-at-home defenseman.

“Maybe 100 … ish,” he said with a sheepish smile when asked how fast he has driven the Italian sports car. “Not nearly as fast as out here.”

Monday was the first day of school, and Deryk Engelland said after lunch he might have to skate back to town to pick up his kids.

It was suggested he take one of the SUVs or the Kia rather than the Maserati. He agreed that probably was a good idea.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Golden Edge: Free Agency Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen go over the latest free agency news from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Knights Host Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights second day of scrimmage at City National Arena.
Golden Edge: Prospects Prepare For Scrimmage
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights getting ready to participate in a scrimmage for the next few days.
Golden Edge: Previous Prospects Fight For Spot
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over day two of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Edge: One-On-One With Reid Duke
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Golden Knights prospect Reid Duke.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Wednesday, June 27
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Development Camp
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights development camp and how the prospects are looking to improve their game.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 26, 2018
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights
David Perron, James Neal set to leave Golden Knights Perron and Neal were key contributors on the second line for the Knights, helping the expansion team to the Pacific Division and Western Conference championships. Perron’s agent, Allan Walsh, told the Review-Journal on Sunday that the Knights have not made a new contract offer since the season ended. Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million offer from the Knights at the trade deadline, according to the Calgary Sun.
Golden Edge 2018 NHL Draft Recap
Bryan Salmond Recaps The Vegas Golden Knights 2018 Draft picks Rounds 2-7.
Golden Edge : NHL Draft Round 1
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the first round of the NHL Draft picks and the rumors surrounding the Knights recruiting Ilya Kovalchuk.
Golden Knights 2018 NHL Draft Preview
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond provides a preview heading into the 2018 NHL Draft and Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee discusses how the team has prepared for it.
Golden Knights Release Schedule For 2018-19 NHL Season
Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season. The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road. The Knights are at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night. The NHL previously announced the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 21
Golden Edge: Knights Take Home Four Awards
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the NHL awards where the Golden Knights won in four of the categories.
George McPhee On Winning General Manager Of The Year
Golden Knights General Manager George Mcphee talks about winning General Manager of the Year and the Golden Knights.
Deryk Engelland On Winning Mark Messier Award
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about winning the Mark Messier award how much impact a team can have on a community.
Gerard Gallant On Winning Jack Adams Award
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about winning the Jack Adams award at the NHL Awards.
William Karlsson On Winning The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
William Karlsson goes over the Golden Knights season and him winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, June 19
Golden Knights release 2018 preseason schedule
The Golden Knights will be back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 16. The team’s 2018 NHL preseason schedule was announced Monday. Scheduled is a matchup with the L.A. Kings — Sept. 20 at Staples Center and Sept. 28 at T-Mobile. Two games against the Colorado Avalanche — Sept. 18 in Denver and Sept. 24 at T-Mobile. Two games against the San Jose Sharks — Sept. 22 at San Jose and Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. The team also announced it will hold its training camp at City National Arena beginning Sept. 13.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: What The Knights Next Season Will Look Like
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journals sports columnist Ed Graney and Adam Hill go over what to expect from the Golden Knights next season.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, June 14
Golden Knights fans give advice to their team
Golden Knights fans give advice to the team as they head into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final down 3-1 against the Washington Capitals. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final
Vegas Golden Knights fans party at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on May 30, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Crowd goes crazy moments before puck drop
The crowd at T-Mobile Arena goes crazy moments before the puck drops in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena before Game 1
Golden Knights fans swarm T-Mobile Arena before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves becomes Golden Knights' latest unlikely hero
Ryan Reaves has become the Golden Knights latest unlikely hero. Reaves scored the series-clinching goal in the Western Conference Finals. It was his first goal with the Golden Knights. It came after Reaves sat for Vegas' first nine playoff games. Now he's become a integral part of the team's forecheck. He gets his chance and he goes in there and he played great hockey. It’s not surprising.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
More in Ron Kantowski
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ron Kantowski Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like