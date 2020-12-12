Raiders fans are socially distant, but they’re still engaged

Not being able to attend games has not prevented new Raiders fans in the desert, or preexisting ones elsewhere, from making a connection to the team.

A variety of merchandise including those for kids are on sale at The Raider Image official team store inside of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It is widely accepted that moving to a new city and opening a new stadium during a pandemic is not the ideal way for a pro sports franchise to make such a move.

But as the Raiders reach the final quarter of their first season in Las Vegas, there’s proof that playing in front of an empty stadium at home hasn’t exactly precluded captivating their fan base during this socially distant season.

In looking for a contact at the Raider Image, the team’s official store where you can buy almost anything affixed with the team’s shield, I came upon a revenue flow chart.

It showed that after doing $4.2 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million during the fourth and first quarters of 2020, the Raider Image bottom line skyrocketed to $8.5 million during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021.

From this, conclusions can be drawn.

No fans, no problem

One is that even during a deadly pandemic, resilient Raiders fans somehow still manage to find $324.99 in the Black Holes of their sofa cushions for a Nike Elite jersey with Josh Jacobs’ name and number on the back.

Another is that not being able to attend games has not prevented new Raiders fans in the desert, or preexisting ones elsewhere, from making a connection to the team or adding to one by purchasing a cap, T-shirt or body armor that says Las Vegas Raiders instead of Oakland or Los Angeles.

The decision of Raiders owner Mark Davis to not open the doors to a select group of fans when it was still OK to do so, according to local and state COVID regulations, remains a popular one with most fans.

“I agree with him 100 percent … and the fact that he’s taken the stance of not attending a game himself, I commend him,” said Cisco Ortega, president of the Black Hole’s Las Vegas chapter. “We’re just holding our breath until next year and we’ll make things happen then.”

Until then, there’s TV.

Startling confession for one my age. Despite being a big fan of the Rolling Stones, I’ve yet to see them in concert. The tickets are simply too expensive, and with a big screen and surround speakers, the home experience is almost better than being there. Plus, nobody in a drunken stupor spills anything on my shoes.

Pro football is much the same. Unlike baseball, on TV you can see almost all the players when the ball is put into play. This is a game that was tailor-made for a 65-inch screen that is shaped like the field itself.

TV’s big payoff

Wrote the late great author and fervent pro football-on-television enthusiast David Halberstam in 2006 about TV’s impact on the game’s exponential growth: “Not all of the owners, some of whom were hard, self-made men, embraced television in the early days. They thought that showing games on TV was like giving their product away, rewarding fans for not buying tickets.

“But the grumbling stopped forever in 1964, when (NFL commissioner Pete) Rozelle negotiated a contract with CBS that put $1 million in each owner’s pockets for the next two years. And if there was one thing that grew in that TV greenhouse, it was football.”

The league continues to grow that TV revenue and benefit from having its foot pressed hard on the pedal even during a health crisis.

According to a recent Yahoo story, NFL teams generate $5.5 billion annually in ticket sales, merchandise, concessions, local sponsorships and other game-related revenue streams — this is the money most at risk during COVID. But the league also generates more than $9.5 billion in shared national revenue, with the bulk of that money coming from broadcast rights.

This is the money that it guaranteed as long as football can be played on TV.

It explains extraordinary occurrence earlier this season of a Wednesday afternoon game between the Ravens and Steelers during a virus spike.

It also explains why passionate Raiders fans — even the ones in Las Vegas trying body armor on for the first time — are mostly content spending Sunday afternoons on their living room sofas casting aside tall boy cans of Bud Light with the commemorative Raiders logo on the front.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.