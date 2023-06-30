Gordon: Aces show there’s only one WNBA superteam

The Aces destroyed the New York Liberty on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena, establishing themselves as the WNBA’s lone superteam.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tangle while eyeing an airborne ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces are the only superteam in the WNBA.

Until further notice, anyway.

That they displayed Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena with a 98-81 victory over the New York Liberty, who added two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, former MVP Jonquel Jones and All-World point guard Courtney Vandersloot to a core that included All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney.

Favored by 6½ points, the Aces led by as many as 27 — showcasing their all-time greatness and invigorating an enthused crowd of 9,587 that included Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray and TikTok food critic Keith Lee.

New York’s talent may — key word: may — rival that of its Sin City counterpart.

But the Aces have something money can’t buy: continuity cultivated organically through years of togetherness and cemented during their run last fall to their first WNBA title.

“They just complement each other,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “Now they get to know each other a little bit more, and players continue to grow.”

The best …

Their talent is overwhelming enough — considering they employ a core composed of the league’s best player in two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, its best point guard in reigning WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, its best two-way wing in All-Star Jackie Young and its best microwave scorer in All-Star and All WNBA first-team honoree Kelsey Plum.

Twice a WNBA MVP, twice a champion and forever a league legend, Candace Parker is a seamless addition — adding savvy playmaking and timely scoring to the Aces’ offense while anchoring their interior defense with Wilson.

Fellow free-agent acquisition Alysha Clark fits like a glove with her 3-point shooting and perimeter defense, functioning as one of the league’s best reserves — and a starter on seemingly every other WNBA team.

Kiah Stokes remains one of the league’s best backup centers, and Riquna Williams should eventually return from a back injury.

Becky Hammon is the WNBA’s best coach.

A lot of bests are in Las Vegas — including the WNBA’s best chemistry, displayed Thursday to the tune of 32 assists against seven turnovers.

The Aces pick, pop, penetrate, pass and cut, running circles around a Liberty squad that’s yet to jell through 14 games. All five starters can play on or off the ball, allowing for a bevy of actions that Hammon can utilize depending on the opposition.

Or not, because “there’s an action, and then there’s just reads,” Parker said.

“The Core Four (Wilson, Gray, Young, Plum) have played together for a long time, so it’s just them being able to read and react and understand what everybody likes to do and wants to do,” Parker said. “I’m learning to play in an offense with this much space. I think it’s special.

“Everybody, especially in the Core Four, make everyone better,” Parker added. “It makes it easy offensively when the ball is moving and going from side to side.”

Still hungry

The Aces remain dissatisfied, rightfully electing afterward to downplay the significance of the victory. It’s still June, and the title isn’t decided until October.

Plum said: “We approach every game this same way. … It happened to be New York tonight. But for us, it doesn’t change who we are. We’re not doing different things.”

Nor should they, because what they do has them 14-1 and sporting an average point differential of 15.5.

New York committed 15 turnovers as it succumbed in the third quarter to the Aces, who need not more than four minutes in any given stanza to separate from any given opponent.

They’re due for at least three more meetings this season.

“I say this with all respect, but I think the media makes it out to be this crazy matchup,” Plum said. “There’s a lot of really good teams in this league.”

But only one superteam.

