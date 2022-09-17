Gordon: Humbled by loss, Canelo needs decisive win over GGG

Dealing with defeat isn’t something Canelo Alvarez has had to do since 2013, when he was a 23-year-old upstart. That is, until he lost to Dmitry Bivol this year.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennadiy Golovkin, right, pose during a ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez kept the silk pajamas in the closet until Friday. Along with the aura of invincibility that he brought to Las Vegas in May, when he pranced around in Dolce & Gabbana duds. Publicly pondered prospective fights with cruiserweights and heavyweights.

And lost decisively days later to light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol.

“It is what it is, right? Like I said before, you’re in a sport. You can lose, too,” said the 32-year-old Mexican icon, believing he’s still at the peak of his powers.

“When you win, you celebrate and (are) happy and everything. When you lose, you need to accept it, too. Move forward.”

Dealing with defeat isn’t something Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) has had to do since 2013, when he was a 23-year-old upstart daring to be great against pound-for-pound legend Floyd Mayweather.

The loss preceded a 16-fight unbeaten streak that included championships in four divisions and victories over some of the era’s greatest champions — namely middleweight stalwart Gennady Golovkin, whom he’ll fight a third time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Anything short of a knockout or a dominant decision will be an underwhelming outcome for Alvarez, who abandoned his ego this week during the promotional proceedings — and dismissed the discussion of anything other than his archenemy.

“I just want to get back to the (winner’s) circle. That’s it,” Alvarez said.

Still the best?

He abandoned the arrogance but maintains his confidence, professing this week that he still believes he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. His resume runs deep with wins over champions and former champions, unifying titles in three divisions and becoming the first undisputed titlist in 168-pound history.

The loss to Bivol, the WBA’s unbeaten 175-pound champion, was a risk gone wrong.

“I think I’m the best fighter in the world because nobody (does) what I do in boxing,” Alvarez said. “Nobody take the risks like me, and I don’t need to take risks — please. But I love challenges, and that’s it. And I feel I’m still the best.”

It’s fine to feel that way, but now it’s time to show it — and what better way to do so than by knocking out Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) Saturday.

Alvarez has indeed affirmed all week that he intends to stop the 40-year-old Kazahk, who hasn’t been dropped or stopped in nearly 400 professional and amateur fights. Such an outcome would still be quite the accomplishment. Golovkin’s chin is made of granite until proven otherwise.

“I go into every fight with an objective and this is no exception,” Alvarez said. “For the first round, I’ll be going in, looking to get a stoppage.”

Legacy on the line

If he’s true to his word and aggressive in his approach, then we’re in for a treat, regardless if he successfully completes his objective or not. Golovkin remains an aggressive, plodding power puncher — with 24 rounds against Alvarez under his pair of middleweight world championship belts.

Now 40 and secure in his legacy as one of the greatest middleweights in the modern era, Golovkin has nothing to lose.

Alvarez, though, has everything to lose: his four belts and perhaps his status as the sport’s biggest star, unrivaled since his victory in 2018 over Golovkin.

It’s why he incorporated running into his training for the first time since 2018, when he underwent a minor procedure to his knee.

Why he waited until the weigh-in to wear the pajamas, igniting cheers from the thousands who hope he bounces back.

“There’s no secret to this. I did everything I can. I’ve been ready physically and mentally to go and get the victory,” Alvarez said. “I’m 100 percent focused on Golovkin. I don’t need to show people anything, but I need to show myself. … I need to win this fight very convincingly.”

Yes, he does.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.