Gordon: Team USA caps Las Vegas camp with rout of Puerto Rico

The exhibition game, in front of an enthused crowd that included NBA stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, was a tuneup for the FIBA World Cup.

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Brandon Ingram (7) is fouled by Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team center Ismael Romero (28)

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Paolo Banchero (8) goes in for a layup while Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team forward Aleem Ford (12) attempts to block him

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Brandon Ingram (7) drives the ball to the hoop

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Brandon Ingram (7) takes a shot against the Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Mikal Bridges (5) moves the ball past a Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team player

USA Basketball Men's National Team guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball around Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team guard Tremont Waters (51)

USA Basketball Men's National Team Anthony Edwards (10) dunks the ball

USA Basketball Men's National Team guard Austin Reaves (15) prepares to take a shot

USA Basketball Men's National Team Anthony Edwards (10) goes in for a dunk

The ball is knocked out of the hands of USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Brandon Ingram (7) by a Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team player

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Cam Johnson (6) goes in for a layup

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Brandon Ingram (7) shoots a layup around Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team guard Jordan Howard (3)

Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team fans

USA Basketball Men's National Team guard Jalen Brunson (11) goes in for a layup

USA Basketball Men's National Team guard Austin Reaves (15) drives the ball to the hoop

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Cam Johnson (6) makes a layup

USA Basketball Men's National Team forward Mikal Bridges (5) shoots a layup

USA Basketball Men's National Team guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives the ball past Puerto Rico Basketball Men's National Team center Timajh Parker (15)

As a sea of spectators eagerly applauded the every move of Team USA guard Austin Reaves on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena, his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James took to X to express his appreciation.

“A-R you so COLD man!!!” James wrote, adding three celebratory emojis, a #TeamUSA hashtag and an American flag to embellish his enthusiasm.

If an exhibition game can inspire that kind of excitement, then wait until the FIBA World Cup.

The Americans coasted to a 117-74 victory over an overmatched Puerto Rican squad, thrilling an enthused crowd that filled the lower bowl — and that included NBA greats Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Americans, who were led by Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, Brooklyn Nets swingman Cameron Johnson and their 15 points apiece.

A fan favorite, Reaves scored nine — making his first 3-pointer while public address announcer Chet Buchanan was still announcing that he’d entered the game.

“It was special. Obviously, playing for the Lakers helps,” Reaves said. “Anytime you go anywhere and you’re appreciated, it makes you feel good. As far as basketball, it’s always good to win.”

Capping another camp

The victory capped USA Basketball’s training camp in Las Vegas, where the Americans have long convened — gathering again last week at UNLV under the guidance of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and playing together for the first time. Not one player had experience with the senior national team, led by Kerr for this cycle of international competition following the stewardship of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The tournament begins Aug. 25 in the Philippines, concluding Sept. 10 with the championship game.

The team will have four more exhibition games to work out the kinks.

“Our whole thing is if we stay solid and really play without turning it over, without fouling, guarding the 3-point line and really doing a good job on the glass, then we feel like over 40 minutes, we can wear people down,” Kerr said.

Against Puerto Rico, though, the kinks were few and far between — especially in a second half the Americans dominated 67-31.

FIBA rules allow far more physicality than the NBA: Perfect for the bigger, stronger and faster Team USA. For every crisp offensive possession buoyed by ball and player movement was an equally impressive defensive possession powered point-of-attack-pressure and timely rotations.

Team USA appears unstoppable in transition, something it realized throughout the entirety of the second half.

“It’s great with the rule change,” said Memphis Grizzlies big man and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in reference to the “goaltending” allowed in international play.

“It’s really just about making them miss and forcing them into tough shots so we can run. It’s really not always about getting a block. It’s really about getting our offensive going,” he added.

Cultivating chemistry

What the Americans already have in youth and athleticism, they’re adding in cohesion and chemistry — essential ingredients, especially internationally as Jackson would explain after the game.

He said this iteration of Team USA began developing chemistry “probably as soon as we agreed to come play.”

“You’re getting back into the game you love, you’re playing with some new players. So it’s an adjustment, but it’s fun,” Jackson said. “This is not an opportunity that’s going to repeat itself with the same guys at the same time so you’ve got to embrace every opportunity.”

Even the exhibitions.

