Tennis, golf, pickleball return to Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 

Tennis, golf and pickleball returned to the Las Vegas courts and courses on Friday.

Those sports were previously restricted under coronavirus guidelines, which were eased by Gov. Steve Sisolak as part of his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.

JF Blais, who played tennis with Kevin Janison,at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, was among those happy to see the change.

“I’m glad common sense finally prevailed,” Blais said. “Tennis has got to be the most social distancing sport ever.”

