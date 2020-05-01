Tennis, golf, pickleball return to Las Vegas Valley

Tennis, golf and pickleball returned to the Las Vegas courts and courses on Friday.

Daniel Nunez plays tennis with his girlfriend at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Tennis is one of the restrictions Gov. Sisolak eased as part of his "Roadmap to Recovery" plan. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

JF Blais plays tennis at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Tennis is one of the restrictions Gov. Sisolak eased as part of his "Roadmap to Recovery" plan. "I'm glad common sense finally prevailed. Tennis has got to be the most social distancing sport ever," Blais said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Kevin Janison plays tennis with JF Blais at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Tennis is one of the restrictions Gov. Sisolak eased as part of his "Roadmap to Recovery" plan. "I'm glad common sense finally prevailed. Tennis has got to be the most social distancing sport ever," Blais said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Sarah Germain, of France, who is stuck in the United States because of coronavirus, plays tennis at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Tennis is one of the restrictions Gov. Sisolak eased as part of his "Roadmap to Recovery" plan. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Daniel Nunez jumps for a shot during a tennis class at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. ennis is one of the restrictions Gov. Sisolak eased as part of his "Roadmap to Recovery" plan. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Those sports were previously restricted under coronavirus guidelines, which were eased by Gov. Steve Sisolak as part of his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.

JF Blais, who played tennis with Kevin Janison,at Darling Tennis Center on Friday, was among those happy to see the change.

“I’m glad common sense finally prevailed,” Blais said. “Tennis has got to be the most social distancing sport ever.”