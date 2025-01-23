Top-ranked tennis players to compete at Michelob Ultra Arena
The MGM Rewards Slam, an exhibition tennis event, is scheduled for March 1 and 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena. Four men and two women are expected to compete.
Four men — top-ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 4 Taylor Fritz of San Diego and No. 11 Tommy Paul of New Jersey — are slated to participate.
Two women — No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan — also are expected to compete.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday at axs.com.