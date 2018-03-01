U.S rugby sevens team preps for Sam Boyd event, has eyes on World Cup, Olympics

There are the goals that have the team building toward this summer’s World Cup, to be held in San Francisco, and beyondthat to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Fiji's Mesulame Kunavala (6) runs the ball as South Africa's Siviwe Soyizwapi goes in to tackle during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pep rally attendees have their photo taken in front of a sign for USA 7s rugby on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

South Africa's Rosko Specman (11) runs the ball against Fiji during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The United States national rugby team is on a mission – well, several missions, actually.

Much more short-term, the team seeks to win its first tournament since late 2015 at the USA Sevens Rugby Tournament that will take place Friday to Sunday at Sam Boyd Stadium here in Las Vegas.

The long-term mission, though, is to grow the sport across the country.

“This sport ticks all the boxes,” U.S. coach Mike Friday said. “We need to educate the American sporting public. It’s a game that will capture your imagination.”

Friday points to many of rugby’s characteristics that mirror what the biggest sports in America possess. The game has speed and strength involved, footwork, pace and aerial components.

“Rugby is the team sport that can be a compliment with those other super sports in the United States,” Friday said. “For athletes here, if you’re not going to be in the NFL, the NBA, then you want to be an Olympian. This is the sport that can be that.”

Rugby made its Olympic debut at the 2016 games in Rio De Janiero, Brazil. The U.S. team was there, having turned what most figured was about a 10 percent chance of qualifying for those Olympics into actually accomplishing it.

“In just a few short years, we’ve gone from relegation material to being contenders in every world event that we are a part of,” Friday said.

The U.S. team has done so by melding talents from all over, and from many fields of athletics.

Players such as Perry Baker and Nate Ebner each have NFL experience. Captain Madison Hughes grew up playing rugby in England.

Hughes was born in the UK, and holds dual citizenship as the son of his English father Stuart and American mother Kathy. When Hughes decided to come to the United States for college (he’s a Dartmouth graduate), eventually much of his family followed, including his parents.

They now live in the Boston area.

“I always knew my American side,” Hughes said. “I grew up a huge Boston sports fan. I used to wake up around midnight, and I’d be there listening to Red Sox games. My mom would come in and ask me what I was doing, because it was a school night.”

Hughes joined the U.S. team originally in 2012, playing for the second squad Falcons. He debuted with the national team in February, 2014.

Like his coach, Hughes understands the advantage that can be attained by bringing in diverse talents.

“Everyone brings different skills from other sports,” Hughes said.

“The reality is, more importantly, to be harnessing the inherent athletic ability the U.S. possesses,” Friday said. “But brawn without brains doesn’t get you very far. We have been teaching how to play the game. Improving the rugby E.Q. That’s the journey we’ve been on for the last few years.”

The results have spoken for themselves. From being 13 th in the world just a few years ago, the United States now has been sixth, sixth and fifth in the world the past three years.

That measure of consistency has yet to translate into tournament victories. The U.S. has won just once in the past several years and finished second in a tournament in Singapore a year ago.

They hope to change that this weekend in Las Vegas, normally the only U.S. tournament the team plays over a 10-tourney season each year. The World Cup in July will change that in 2018.

“The one thing we know about Americans – they love to win,” Friday said. “There’s a real opportunity for the U.S.A. to capture it, to latch onto what this story can be. (Rugby) is exactly what you want in the Olympics. It’s a gladiator, coliseum sport.”

Doug Drawley is a freelance sports reporter. He can be reached at ketlet111@gmail.com.