Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado completed 77 percent of his passes and threw 35 touchdowns last season to be named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) is tagged out of his final game by incoming starting quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (15) during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner congratulates senior quarterback Micah Alejado on their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship win against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs through the grasp of Centennial cornerback Tayten Beyer (1) during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball while just out of grasp of Centennial outside linebacker Jonathan McKinley II (12) during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado wasn’t shy about his goals entering his senior season.

“As a team, we want the national championship,” Alejado said in August. “That’s been the motto for the four years I’ve been here and long before I came. We want to come out and make a statement. This is the class of 2024’s last season, so we’re trying to go down in the record books and bring that national championship home.”

The Gaels’ senior class, led by Alejado, completed their mission this season.

Bishop Gorman went 12-0 to win the Class 5A state title and were coined high school football national champions by MaxPreps and USA Today for the fourth time in program history.

Alejado played a huge role in those results. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards while throwing 35 touchdowns and no interceptions as a senior, which earned him Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year honors. He was also selected as the Gatorade Nevada football player of the year for a second straight season.

“We came in and wanted to bring that national championship back, and we did just that,” Alejado said after defeating Liberty 56-11 in the 5A state title game on Nov. 21. “It’s great. We’re on the (national championship) wall with a bunch of great (Bishop Gorman) teams. This team is really special and it’s a blessing to be able to be a part of it.”

Alejado completed 14 of his 17 passes for 255 yards in the state title game. He also threw three passing touchdowns and ran for another score in the victory.

“Our legacy speaks for itself. You see the track record,” Alejado said. “We did everything we said we would do. We came in and brought dominance back to Bishop Gorman. Everyone can see that Gorman is back.”

Alejado’s brilliance was on display when his team needed it most in a tight game Sept. 1 against then-ranked No. 6 Miami Central (Florida).

The Gaels trailed late in the fourth quarter. Alejado led his team on a five-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for a come-from-behind, 39-35 home win. He completed four passes for 79 yards that drive after fumbling Bishop Gorman’s previous offensive possession.

“What can you not say about Micah?” Gaels coach Brent Browner said after the win. “He deserves all the recognition. There’s not a better quarterback. Who else would you take besides him? He’s always big in the big moments. I’m taking that dude every day.”

Alejado, a three-time All-Southern Nevada first-team selection, committed to play college football at Hawaii. He enrolled early to join the Rainbow Warriors for spring practice in his home state.

“This day is definitely one thing you look forward to as a kid, and it’s just great to be able to accomplish it,” Alejado said at Bishop Gorman’s signing day in December. “For my family all back at home, they’re going to be able to watch me play again. Being able to play ball there for the university and put on for the state, I’m really excited.”

