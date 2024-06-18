79°F
Raiders get start date for training camp in Southern California

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) warms up during an NFL football practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 10:32 am
 

The Raiders will open training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 23 in Costa Mesa, California, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The team will welcome its rookies to Southern California on July 21. Veterans will join in two days later. This will be the Raiders’ first time holding workouts in Costa Mesa since their move to Las Vegas. They previously held their training camp at their Henderson facility.

The Raiders will break camp before their first preseason game against the Vikings on Aug. 10.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

