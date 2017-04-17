5 questions for UNLV’s new athletic director

The Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

UNLV will introduce new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Here are five questions that need to be asked:

1. What are her plans for the Thomas & Mack Center and Sam Boyd Stadium?

Both have been under university control, but UNLV’s news release announcing the hiring of Reed-Francois said she would have control of all areas of athletics, including facilities. That is major news, giving her power that many UNLV athletic directors have not had.

2. How much does she know about the state of men’s basketball?

The Rebels went 11-21 this past season, the worst record in school history. A botched coaching search last year put new coach Marvin Menzies in a difficult rebuilding spot, and he will need time to climb out of the hole. How patient Reed-Francois will be remains to be seen, especially with a fan base that expects to win big.

3. What are her fundraising philosophies?

No one questions there is money in Las Vegas, but tapping into it is another story. Reed-Francois will have to go outside the traditional sources and create new revenue streams. With a deficit of nearly $5 million staring at her, she will have a lot of work in front of her.

4. How does she plan to put UNLV on a path to a Power Five conference?

This is a long-term process because UNLV is not close to being in a position to be invited to a Power Five conference. But the school already is taking the proper steps in trying to build a football facility, and playing in the Raiders’ new stadium beginning in 2020 is crucial. But the football program itself needs to start winning to get the big boys’ attention.

5. What are her thoughts on the Olympic sports?

Athletic directors often are judged on football and men’s basketball, but the other sports are important, too. UNLV has been on a good run of success with those sports, and what value does Reed-Francois place on them?

