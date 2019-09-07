UNLV roundup: Drake wards off rally by men’s soccer team

Bryan Serrano-Martinez had a goal and an assist 42 seconds apart in the second half but couldn’t rally UNLV to victory as the Rebels fell 4-3 to host Drake in a nonconference men’s soccer match.

UNLV (0-3), which matched the Bulldogs (1-2) with 17 shots, trailed 3-0 at halftime before Serrano-Martinez scored in the 53rd minute and then assisted on a goal by Timo Mehlich. Each team scored one goal in the final 11 minutes.

Nate Seaberg opened the scoring in the ninth minute on an assist from Cole Poppen, and Drake doubled its lead when Erik Fahner scored, assisted by Austin Smythe, in the 26th minute.

Smythe assisted on another goal, by Fred Frimpong in the 43rd minute, to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 at halftime.

After the goals by Serrano-Martinez and Mehlich pulled the Rebels within 3-2, Juan Louis scored in the 80th minute to restore Drake’s two-goal cushion.

Nick Williams capped the scoring in the 84th minute, with an assist to Nico Clausen.

UNLV held a 7-5 edge in shots on goal, with winning goalkeeper Luke Anderson totaling four saves. Lukas Betz had one save for the Rebels.

VOLLEYBALL

At Irvine, Calif., Abby Marjama had 14 kills, 10 digs and six aces to lead UC Irvine past the Rebels 3-1 in the UCI/adidas Invitational.

Kelly Negron had 32 assists and 17 digs for the Anteaters (1-3), who won by scores of 25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Shelby Capllonch had 18 kills and 17 digs, Paris Oliveira 14 digs, six aces and four assists and Antonette Rolda 29 assists for UNLV (2-2).

The Rebels outhit UCI .254 to .234 and held advantages in kills (55-44) and attack attempts (138-128). But the Rebels committed 20 errors, while the Anteaters had 14.