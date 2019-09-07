93°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Drake wards off rally by men’s soccer team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 9:25 pm
 

Bryan Serrano-Martinez had a goal and an assist 42 seconds apart in the second half but couldn’t rally UNLV to victory as the Rebels fell 4-3 to Drake in a nonconference men’s soccer match Friday in Des Moines, Iowa.

UNLV (0-3), which matched the Bulldogs (1-2) with 17 shots, trailed 3-0 at halftime before Serrano-Martinez scored in the 53rd minute and then assisted on a goal by Timo Mehlich. Each team scored one goal in the final 11 minutes.

Nate Seaberg opened the scoring in the ninth minute on an assist from Cole Poppen, and Drake doubled its lead when Erik Fahner scored, assisted by Austin Smythe, in the 26th minute.

Smythe assisted on another goal, by Fred Frimpong in the 43rd minute, to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 at halftime.

After the goals by Serrano-Martinez and Mehlich pulled the Rebels within 3-2, Juan Louis scored in the 80th minute to restore Drake’s two-goal cushion.

Nick Williams capped the scoring in the 84th minute, with an assist to Nico Clausen.

UNLV held a 7-5 edge in shots on goal, with winning goalkeeper Luke Anderson totaling four saves. Lukas Betz had one save for the Rebels.

VOLLEYBALL

At Irvine, Calif., Abby Marjama had 14 kills, 10 digs and six aces to lead UC Irvine past the Rebels 3-1 in the UCI/adidas Invitational.

Kelly Negron had 32 assists and 17 digs for the Anteaters (1-3), who won by scores of 25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Shelby Capllonch had 18 kills and 17 digs, Paris Oliveira 14 digs, six aces and four assists and Antonette Rolda 29 assists for UNLV (2-2).

The Rebels outhit UCI .254 to .234 and held advantages in kills (55-44) and attack attempts (138-128). But the Rebels committed 20 errors, while the Anteaters had 14.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team shut out by No. 12 Duke
RJ

Mackenzie Pluck scored two first-half goals to lead No. 12-ranked Duke to a 3-0 victory over UNLV in the Duke Classic women’s soccer tournament Thursday in Durham, North Carolina.

Shelby Capllonch (UNLV)
UNLV mens soccer falls in overtime to San Diego State
RJ

Hunter George scored his second goal of the match in overtime to give San Diego State a 3-2 victory over the UNLV men’s soccer team Monday at Johann Memorial Field.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Freshman steps up in women’s soccer victory
RJ

Freshman Alysa Caso scored her first two collegiate goals, including the go-ahead score with 59 seconds left, to rally UNLV past host Cal State Bakersfield 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer match.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team rallies for five-set victory
RJ

Shelby Capllonch had eight of her 17 kills in the third set, helping UNLV overcome a two-set deficit in a 3-2 win over Portland in the Wildcat Invitational volleyball tournament in Ogden, Utah.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team blanked in season opener
RJ

Alexis White scored in the 38th minute, and Taylor Thames had three saves in her first shutout to lead Cal State Northridge past UNLV 1-0 in both women’s soccer teams’ season opener.

UNLV roundup: 3 men’s soccer players honored by league
RJ

UNLV midfielder Timo Mehlich, defender Tyler Allen and forward Marco Gonzalez were named to the preseason all-league team by Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer coaches.