UNLV roundup: Golfer Trent gets All-America honorable mention

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2020 - 8:09 pm
 

UNLV junior Jack Trent gained All-American honorable mention from the Golf Coaches Association of America, marking the 28th year in the past 32 that a Rebel has received All-America recognition.

The Palo Verde product from Sunshine Coast, Australia, led UNLV in scoring average this season at 71.14 strokes per round. He played in seven tournaments, totaling 21 rounds, and recorded four top-10 finishes and five rounds in the 60s.

The All-America first, second and third teams each have 11 members, and 30 golfers received honorable mention.

