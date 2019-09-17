85°F
UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team 8th at Windon Memorial

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2019 - 7:49 pm
 

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The UNLV men’s golf team sits in eighth place at 10-over 578 after the first two rounds of the Windon Memorial Classic on Monday at Conway Farms Golf Club.

The Rebels had rounds of 6-over 290 and 4-over 288. Junior Jack Trent led the way with two rounds of even-par 71 and is tied for 12th individually. Senior Justin Kim (74-69) and junior J.J. Gresco (71-72) are tied for 16th at 1-over 143.

Notre Dame leads the team race by four shots at 10-under 558 (281-277). Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn ran out to a six-stroke lead individually at 11-under 131 after rounds of 65 and 66.

The final round is Tuesday.

Men’s soccer

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory at Pacific on Friday.

He is tied for the team lead with three goals this season.

The Rebels return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Saint Mary’s in the first game of the Johann Memorial Classic at Johann Memorial Field.

