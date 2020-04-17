80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Six from swimming team honored for academics

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2020 - 5:58 pm
 

Six members of the UNLV men’s swimming and diving team were named to the Western Athletic Conference all-academic team for winter sports, the league office said Thursday.

Senior Hayden Hemmens and sophomores Michal Cukanow, Bertrand Phung and Ivan Zhukau were honored for the second straight year, and junior Jesse Cawley and sophomore Jack Binder each gained his first academic accolade.

This marked the fourth straight season that the Rebels placed at least three members on the WAC all-academic team.

MOST READ
1
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
2
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
3
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
4
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
5
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NCAA gives athletes in spring sports extra eligibility

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.