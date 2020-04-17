UNLV roundup: Six from swimming team honored for academics

Six members of the UNLV men’s swimming and diving team were named to the Western Athletic Conference all-academic team for winter sports, the league office said Thursday.

The Associated Press

Senior Hayden Hemmens and sophomores Michal Cukanow, Bertrand Phung and Ivan Zhukau were honored for the second straight year, and junior Jesse Cawley and sophomore Jack Binder each gained his first academic accolade.

This marked the fourth straight season that the Rebels placed at least three members on the WAC all-academic team.