Rebels in Ruins: As Las Vegas evolves, UNLV’s struggles continue

As the losses mount amid the advent of major league sports in Las Vegas, it seems the Rebels are getting closer to fading into oblivion than returning to prominence.

Mosses Scurry, left, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tarkanian in the middle (hidden) celebrate after winning the NCAA National Championship against the Duke Blue Devils on April 2, 1990. (Review-Journal File)

Randall Cunningham, who spent 16 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with Philadephia, Minnesota, Baltimore, and Dallas, stands with other UNLV graduates at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 20, 2004. (AP)

UNLV Rebels forward Larry Johnson (4) performs a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's basketball championship game against the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colo., April 2, 1990. The Rebels went on to defeated Duke 103-73. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Rebels take on Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver on April 2, 1990. (AP)

UNLV basketball players celebrate with head coach Jerry Tarkanian after their NCAA National Championship win over the Duke Blue Devils on April 2, 1990. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV basketball players, Moses Scurry, left, Anderson Hunt, second from right, and David Butler, right, sit in a hot tube with known sports fixer Richard "Richie the Fixer" Perry in this photograph from 1990. The three players were part of the Runnin' Rebels 1990 NCAA National Championship team. Many believe the release of this photograph in the Review-Journal in May 1991 lead to the removal of long time coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV head basketball coach Lon Kruger signs a hat for a Runnin' Rebel fan outside the Thomas & Mack Center after the team returned from the opening rounds of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 18, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, left, speaks with Justin Hawkins and Karam Mashour, right, during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV Head Coach Lon Kruger takes down the net after the Rebels' 78-70 victory over BYU in their Mountain West Conference Championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, March 10, 2007. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV basketball head coach Lon Kruger runs drills with his players during practice at Thomas & Mack Center Monday, March 12, 2007. (Review-Journal File)

Former UNLV football head coach Ron Meyer. (Review-Journal File)

Former UNLV Football coach Harvey Hyde poses for a portrait outside South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday Oct. 10, 2012. (Review-Journal File)

Onetime UNLV basketball recruit Lloyd Daniels, 19, in North Las Vegas Justice Court where he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to buy rock cocaine at a North Las Vegas house earlier in the year. (Review-Journal File)

Onetime UNLV recruit Lloyd Daniels, 19, exits North Las Vegas Justice Court where he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to buy rock cocaine at a North Las Vegas house earlier in the year. Also pictured with Daniels is his attorney David Chesnoff (glasses) and coach Tarkanian. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV men's basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian answers questions about the arrest of prize recruit Lloyd Daniels during a press conference. (Review-Journal File)

Brad Rothermel pictured on April 5, 1990. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV Rebels quarterback/punter Randall Cunningham (12) poses in this undated file photo. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV freshman quarterback Randall Cunningham during scrimmage in1981. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV freshman quarterback Randall Cunningham during scrimmage in1981. (Review-Journal File)

Randall Cunningham, who spent 16 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with Philadephia, Minnesota, Baltimore, and Dallas, stands with other UNLV graduates at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 20, 2004. (AP)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Randall Cunningham waves to the crowd after their 41-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals in NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 10, 1999. (AP)

UNLV president Robert Maxson, left, talks to UNLV head basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian before the start of a Rebel home game at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1987. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV president Robert Maxson (left) and UNLV legal counsel Brad Booke during a press conference addressing the mens basketball team's 28-allegation infractions case in 1993. (Review-Journal File)

UNLV football team seniors wearing their 1984 Pacific Coast Athletic Association "championship" rings. (Review-Journal File)

What goes up must come down is an adage often associated with Sir Isaac Newton, the classic rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears and, more recently, UNLV’s football and basketball teams.

It is based on the laws of gravity and the knowledge that things change over time.

Discounting a brief return to basketball prominence when Lon Kruger was coach, it has been decades since either of the Rebels’ primary sports have been described as on the rise.

As the losses mount amid the advent of major league sports in Las Vegas, the Review-Journal examines UNLV athletics in a five-part series beginning today that focuses on the issues surrounding its revenue-producing programs.

To understand how far UNLV has fallen, one must first recall the heights to which it had ascended.

“For the better part of two decades, from the early 1970s to the early 1990s, the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV embodied the spirit of the city they represented: brash … bold … swaggering. And dedicated to the notion that winning, and winning big, was all that mattered.”

That is how the Rebels’ basketball team was recalled in the opening montage of the HBO documentary “The Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV.”

It was released in 2011.

Seasons in the sun

It has been 28 seasons since UNLV won the NCAA men’s basketball championship, 27 since they achieved the fourth Final Four berth of Jerry Tarkanian’s tumultuous 19-year run as head coach — a reign that generated 519 victories, 12 NCAA Tournament bids and more controversy than the Iraq invasion of 2003.

It has been even longer since the UNLV football team was relevant.

The Rebels have produced five winning football seasons over the past 30. Their all-time winning percentage of .401 heading into the 2018 season ranked 118th among the NCAA Division I’s 130 football-playing schools.

At most universities, college football pays the athletic department bills. At UNLV, it drains limited resources.

There was a time when the Rebels weren’t the pushovers they are today. The first three coaches in the program’s history retired, stepped down or moved on with winning records. One, the colorful Ron Meyer, became a successful NFL head coach.

During the 1981 season, UNLV upset eighth-ranked Brigham Young and its star quarterback Steve Young. Three years later, the Cougars were crowned national champions.

For at least a little while, the Rebels seemed on their way in football, too.

First-class coaches

Dr. Brad Rothermel, UNLV’s athletic director during much of the period comprising the glory years, said the Rebels’ success during that era is easily explained.

“Jerry Tarkanian and his coaching staff. Harvey Hyde and his coaching staff,” said Rothermel, 80, who resigned as an athletic department consultant in 2016. “Resources obviously. Financial resources are the most important thing, because you can convert those to the other resources you need, including personnel.”

Before the emergence of Power Five and Group of Five conferences and big TV money, the gulf between the NCAA’s haves and have-nots was less pronounced. It was easier to compete for victories and coaches.

The NCAA manual wasn’t as thick. If you wanted to structure a contract in which the basketball coach was promised 10 percent of the gate or a stack of complimentary tickets, you could do it without fear of NCAA reprisal.

But ultimately, Rothermel said, it still came down to X’s and O’s.

“Historically, there have been very few coaching staffs at major universities better than Jerry Tarkanian, Tim Grgurich and Mark Warkentien,” he said of his basketball staff. “We just had awfully good teachers and awfully good recruiters. Harvey was a big-time recruiter. That was one of the reasons I added Harvey.”

Guilt by association

Jerry Tarkanian and Harvey Hyde had been big winners at the junior college level. They were friends and allies at UNLV, their teams espousing the brashness, boldness and swagger.

Entrusted with taking the Rebels to the proverbial next level, UNLV’s two head coaches took risks on talented recruits with suspect academic and social backgrounds.

Many excelled in a structured college environment. Some did not.

“I had kids, like everybody does in a family,” Hyde said. “If you have 120 kids in your family, not all are going to be doctors and lawyers.”

There were NCAA investigations and suspensions. Academic transcripts were scrutinized. Prized basketball recruit Lloyd Daniels was caught on television trying to buy crack cocaine from an undercover police officer.

UNLV president Dr. Robert Maxson, initially a supporter of the basketball and football programs, became the new sheriff in town.

“For some reason, he thought football and basketball were a threat to academics and him,” said Hyde, whose 1984 football team, led by star quarterback Randall Cunningham, went 11-2 and defeated Toledo 30-13 in the California Bowl.

It was the first UNLV team to play in a bowl game.

The Rebels eventually had to forfeit the victory for using ineligible players during the regular season.

UNLV’s firing squad

“Any university knows (athletics) is one of the best marketing tools,” Hyde said. “You have more enrollment when you are doing well in sports. Your alumni are more proud of the school. You have more donations, you sell out your stadium, budgets are better.

“For some reason, (Maxson) had a jealousy toward me and Jerry, and I was the opening act.”

Hyde was fired before the 1986 season. It took Maxson longer to oust Tarkanian after the basketball team reached its zenith by blowing out Duke to win the 1990 NCAA championship.

But when a photo showing Rebels players in a hot tub with Richard Perry, a convicted sports fixer, was published in the Review-Journal shortly after undefeated UNLV lost to Duke in the 1991 Final Four, Tarkanian announced his resignation. And then rescinded it.

Athletic director Dennis Finfrock, who had replaced Rothermel when the latter refused to fire Tarkanian, admitted to the placing of cameras in the rafters of the Rebels’ practice gym to film an illegal preseason practice.

It was viewed as Rebel-on-Rebel crime, and UNLV fans were outraged.

Ships go under

In a peculiar twist, Maxson, after leaving UNLV, would become president at Long Beach State, where both Tarkanian and Hyde had coached. He was president of Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village from 2007 to 2010 before retiring. Repeated efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Michael Green, a Las Vegas historian and UNLV history professor, said Bob Maxson and Jerry Tarkanian were ships on a collision course.

“And there was no way for them to change course,” Green said. “Yes, there was some machismo involved on both sides. Once they started butting heads, it was not going to end without somebody getting badly damaged. And it turned out it was both of them.”

Rebels fans and benefactors were irreparably damaged in the crossfire. When Tarkanian eventually was forced out, it caused a bitter split between the university and the community from which some believe the athletic department has never fully recovered.

“The community was completely divided,” said Hyde, who remains a staunch supporter of UNLV athletics despite his firing. “(Back then) there wasn’t the Golden Knights or some other thing to go to.

“UNLV was the NFL team, the NBA team. UNLV was everything.”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.